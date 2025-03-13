Surprise party at Hart Primary School to celebrate lunchtime supervisor Norma Vasey's 80th birthday
Norma Vasey has worked at Hart Primary School, part of the Northern Lights educational trust, for 29 years and has no plans to retire.
Headteacher Marie Crowe said: “She was very surprised when she arrived as we had told her she was coming to a training event.
“Norma says that the job keeps her going and keeps her young – she doesn’t feel 80.
"We are all inspired by Norma’s commitment to supporting our children and value her as a member of our school community.
“To celebrate, we bought Norma gifts of a new handbag and flowers and had her a glass bottle light made which was engraved with an image of Hart village’s Mary Magdalene Church.
“All children in the school contributed to a card and she received a personalised card and a box of chocolates from the trust.”
Norma’s own daughter, Kim, was previously a pupil at the school.