Surprise party at Hart Primary School to celebrate lunchtime supervisor Norma Vasey's 80th birthday

By Tim Moat
Contributor
Published 13th Mar 2025, 15:46 BST
Updated 18th Mar 2025, 16:49 BST
A school held a surprise 80th birthday party for a lunchtime supervisor.

Norma Vasey has worked at Hart Primary School, part of the Northern Lights educational trust, for 29 years and has no plans to retire.

Most Popular

Headteacher Marie Crowe said: “She was very surprised when she arrived as we had told her she was coming to a training event.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Norma says that the job keeps her going and keeps her young – she doesn’t feel 80.

Pupils James and Gracie present a special birthday card to lunchtime supervisor Norma Vasey.placeholder image
Pupils James and Gracie present a special birthday card to lunchtime supervisor Norma Vasey.

"We are all inspired by Norma’s commitment to supporting our children and value her as a member of our school community.

“To celebrate, we bought Norma gifts of a new handbag and flowers and had her a glass bottle light made which was engraved with an image of Hart village’s Mary Magdalene Church.

“All children in the school contributed to a card and she received a personalised card and a box of chocolates from the trust.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Norma’s own daughter, Kim, was previously a pupil at the school.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice