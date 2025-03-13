A school held a surprise 80th birthday party for a lunchtime supervisor.

Norma Vasey has worked at Hart Primary School, part of the Northern Lights educational trust, for 29 years and has no plans to retire.

Headteacher Marie Crowe said: “She was very surprised when she arrived as we had told her she was coming to a training event.

“Norma says that the job keeps her going and keeps her young – she doesn’t feel 80.

Pupils James and Gracie present a special birthday card to lunchtime supervisor Norma Vasey.

"We are all inspired by Norma’s commitment to supporting our children and value her as a member of our school community.

“To celebrate, we bought Norma gifts of a new handbag and flowers and had her a glass bottle light made which was engraved with an image of Hart village’s Mary Magdalene Church.

“All children in the school contributed to a card and she received a personalised card and a box of chocolates from the trust.”

Norma’s own daughter, Kim, was previously a pupil at the school.

