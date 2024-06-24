Talented puppet designer Louis Robson branching out into other areas

A talented creator has been tipped to have designs on the big stage after selling puppets around the world.

Teenager Louis Robson has made a lasting impression on lecturers at Hartlepool College of Further Education with his work after completing a Level 4 creative enterprise course. The 19-year-old’s brilliant puppet making – which led to him setting up a business called the Puppet Laboratory – has now opened other avenues and he is being commissioned to illustrate on projects. As well as working on a children’s book for a local author, yet to be published, Louis has been invited back to create more work for Orangebox Training Solutions after successfully producing a marketing animation for the company. Louis, due to start a degree in animation at Northern College of Art in September, said: “I’ve absolutely loved it at Hartlepool College and developing as an illustrator in animation. “The end goal now is to make a pilot for an animated series, maybe make something akin to The Simpsons or Creature Comforts. I’d love to make a short animated or puppet film. “The last three years have made me the person I am today. I’m more confident in myself and I am doing things I never thought I would be comfortable doing.” Louis wants to be a unique artist and the standard of his work has blown away those he has worked closely with. Lauren Morrell, a programme leader for creative enterprise at Hartlepool College, said: “I have always said to Louis ‘don’t forget me when you are famous’. “He is phenomenal as a creative person, but then he is also hugely caring and supportive of others. He’s a one-off and we are excited about his future.” Louis’ flair for creation stemmed from an affection for The Muppets when he was a child. During Covid he started to make his own at home and his first was a pink cookie monster-style called Gumbo. He then created a grey one he still has today, and things have spiralled from there. He said: “I showed some of my friends, put them on social media, and people liked them. I kept making more, some were sold. “Within a few weeks of making a custom designed one, I was sending them across the UK, places like East Sussex, Norfolk … then people from New York, the USA, were asking for them.” Alongside that he is illustrating too. He said: “An illustration for Orangebox during work experience rekindled my love for animations because I always liked them - I used to do them all the time on a Nintendo DS.” Louis has also created a cheeky animation of two frogs out of Plasticine with the voices of his grandparents having a conversation in the background that can be viewed on YouTube. He said: “They have dementia. My mam and sister are their main carers and I help out when I can because my grandparents have done so much for us over the years. “They both inspired me to design these frogs, a Creature Comforts-style clip. I interview them about ‘regeneration’ and I highlight their reactions as frogs! My grandparents make me laugh so much and this is a lovely lasting memory for me to have.” *For further information or if you are interested in commissioning Louis check out his Instagram @mr_louis_robson