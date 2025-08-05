Tavian's Run Rome The Marathon 2026 for Make-A-Wish UK

On March 22nd 2026, I’ll be running the Rome Marathon 26.2 miles through one of the world’s most beautiful cities to raise money for Make-A-Wish Foundation UK.

This is more than a personal challenge it’s something deeply meaningful to me. My family, have experienced the reality of serious health challenges including cancer and premature birth. I’ve seen first-hand how difficult and uncertain those times can be, not just for the person going through it, but for everyone around them.

I also know how important it is to hold on to moments of light, hope, and joy even in the darkest times. That’s exactly what Make-A-Wish Foundation UK brings to children living with critical illnesses. They create unforgettable experiences that lift spirits, bring comfort, and remind families that there is still so much joy to be found even when things are incredibly tough.

Running a marathon is a challenge, but it’s nothing compared to what these children go through. Every mile I run will be for them and for families like mine, who understand how powerful even a single positive moment can be.

I am aiming to raise £650 to support this incredible cause. If you can support me by donating, I’d be truly grateful. Every contribution, no matter the size, helps make a real difference.

Thank you so much for helping make wishes come true.