Teesside Businesswoman Celebrated in Best Selling Author’s Book and Industry Awards

An entrepreneur from Teesside who launched her Hair, Beauty & Skin business in Wynyard Village in 2023, providing a first-class salon experience, having pivoted her career from over a decade of working in the super yacht industry is celebrating being recognised for her work in several ways this month.

Alice C.I’Anson Widdows, 50, founder of Wynyard Therapy, a luxury Hair, Beauty, Skin & Wellness business that brings high quality treatments under one roof, has been showcased in a beauty industry bestseller, sharing her success story of building her business, which now employs 12 staff, alongside being recognised in 3 industry leading awards.

The book, ‘Get off the Tools’ written by beauty industry expert, and Alice’s business mentor, Katie Godfrey, beat the likes of Steven Bartlett, Mel Robbins and Liz Earle to top spots on the Amazon book charts and featured Alice’s growth story over the last 2 years detailing how she’d turned a beauty salon into a luxury brand experience and tripled her turnover. Katie shares how Alice tailored the development of her business and her services around creating a bespoke 5 star service, focusing her team’s training towards her ideal client who desired the luxury experience, building a business set to last. Personal skincare programmes via the SKIN CLUB®️membership, and events have also been added into her offering.

Industry recognition has further come from Opus Luxury Awards 2025 as Wynyard Therapy was selected as Luxury Beauty Salon of the Year 2025 for its unwavering commitment to excellence, client care, and innovation in the beauty space. The judging panel were particularly impressed by the salon’s holistic approach to luxury—delivering not just advanced treatments, but a consistently exceptional experience and said: “Their SKIN CLUB®️ initiative stood out as a pioneering membership model that makes high-end skincare accessible, with a focus on results, education, and long-term transformation. From glowing client testimonials highlighting the salon’s professionalism, warmth, and attention to detail, to a team praised for their skill, empathy, and passion—Wynyard Therapy clearly puts people first. It’s a salon where innovation meets consistency, and where clients don’t just visit—they belong.”

Two further awards include LUXlife Health Beauty & Wellness Awards for Client Service Excellence 2025 and Best Beauty Treatments Provider 2025 - Stockton on Tees. Judges said: “Wynyard Therapy has earned dual accolades in the Health, Beauty & Wellness Awards 2025 for their outstanding contributions to the industry. Led by Alice Widdows, whose expertise from the superyacht sector infuses every aspect of their operation, Wynyard Therapy stands as a beacon of excellence in Northern England's luxury hair and beauty salon scene.”

Alice puts her businesses success down to growing her fully accredited team, addition of new services to provide a full service offer for beauty, and her unwavering focus on providing a luxury experience for clients and the hard work is paying off with a 114% year-on-year growth in demand.

The salon also previously won three prestigious awards in 2023, Best Beauty Salon NE – Prestige Awards, Best Beauty Experience NE (Stockton) – Lux Life Health, Beauty & Wellness Awards, Best Beauty Salon NE – Luxury Beauty Salon of the Year (Stockton) - SME News Northern Enterprise Awards.

Wynyard Therapy services have specialist teams spanning hair stylists, senior beauty therapists and professional aestheticians. The team also offers a unique membership - SKIN CLUB. Treatments can be booked online or in salon.