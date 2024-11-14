Teesside charity breaks fundraising record at annual event

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

NHS staff have helped a local Tees Valley charity break a fundraising record, with the money used to support local families bereaved by a suicide.

The Headlight Project raised over £17,000 after over 140 volunteers signed up to Walk 100 Miles in October. Previously, the record total was £8,000.

They included around 25 kind-hearted staff at James Cook University Hospital, in Middlesbrough.

The Stockton-based charity offers invaluable support, such as counselling to those bereaved by suicide and the delivery of preventative education across the Tees Valley. The Headlight Project organises several major fundraisers throughout the year to help raise money to fund its services.

Staff at James Cook University Hospital who helped raise the money

“This is the third year we’ve organised Walk 100 Miles in October, and the response was staggering, and twice as many people took part compared to 2023,” said Amelia Lily, the charity’s Events and Fundraising Co-ordinator.

The Headlight Project also works with schools and colleges to deliver preventative education as part of early intervention work to help tackle the issue.

“The charity has helped hundreds of people in the Tees Valley during their darkest days, but the sad reality is that more people in our area will suffer the heartbreak of losing someone special to suicide,” added Amelia.

“That’s why events such as Walk 100 Miles in October are incredibly vital as they enable the Headlight Project to keep providing the crucial support during an incredibly difficult time.”

Another key supporter of the event was the Mandale Group, which is one of the charity’s corporate partners and who contributed to the event’s success, raising over £4,000.

And there was also an emotional reason for the company’s support – with suicide in the construction industry four times higher than the national average.

Participants in the event also received one of the charity’s beanie hats, with staff at James Cook Hospital donning them to show their support for the Headlight Project’s work.

“Working in the emergency department at James Cook Hospital, we often work closely to support patients affected by suicide and poor mental health,” said Laura Capilla, a nurse at South Tees Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.

“So it was incredibly important to all of us to help raise awareness of the Headlight Project who are doing incredible work to help reduce the number of deaths by suicide in our local area.

“The walk was also a great opportunity for us all to get outside together to support our own mental health.”