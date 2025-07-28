Teesside cinema launches all-inclusive deal this summer holidays… with bottomless popcorn!

No passports, no sunburn, just limitless amounts of everyone’s favourite cinema snack and big screen bliss.

Who needs the beach when you’ve got popcorn and blockbusters? Showcase Cinema de Lux Teesside is turning up the heat this summer with an all-inclusive deal for film fans.

From 25th July to 21st August, moviegoers can enjoy an all-inclusive cinema experience for just £9.99 per person, including a film ticket and bottomless popcorn.

No passports, no sunburn, just limitless amounts of everyone’s favourite cinema snack and big screen bliss.

And it’s not just solo travellers getting the holiday treatment, families of four can also pick up a family ticket for just £28, which includes two bottomless popcorns to share.

And for children, kids’ tickets are now priced at just £6.99.

Whether it’s animated family adventures such as The Bad Guys 2 and Smurfs, summer action hits like Jurassic World, Superman or The Fantastic Four: First Steps or chilling horrors like I Know What You Did Last Summer, there’s something for everyone.

Jon Dixon, UK Marketing Director at Showcase Cinemas, said: "This summer, we wanted to give the people of Teesside the ultimate escape, and what better way than an all-inclusive trip to the cinema?

“With bottomless popcorn and the latest movies all wrapped up in one price, it’s the perfect way to enjoy a big screen holiday right on your doorstep.”

To book your all-inclusive cinema escape, visit the Showcase Cinemas website here: https://www.showcasecinemas.co.uk/event-cinema/46445-all-inclusive-cinema-for-pound999/