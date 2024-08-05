Teesside’s largest independent law firm celebrates 25 years in business

This month, commercial law firm The Endeavour Partnership LLP celebrates 25 years in business. Established in 1999, the firm has positioned itself at the forefront of legal expertise locally and nationally and is recognised for its high levels of customer service.

Over the last two and a half decades the firm, which deals exclusively in business law, has continued to seek and attract legal experts with a keen understanding of business focused thinking. Today, The Endeavour Partnership is widely regarded for its specialist departments and multiple layers of expertise.

Managing partner, Lee Bramley, said: “25 years is a significant milestone and we are all incredibly proud of what we have achieved and are thankful to all those who have played a part in our history so far. Our team of specialists work on some of the most high-profile deals in the region whilst also representing clients nationally and internationally.

“We have built a fantastic reputation by operating as we do, with a personal approach alongside the delivery of pragmatic commercial advice. We get deals done, keep our clients informed and take our people with us.”

The firm, which boasts an impressive client list including AV Dawson, Middlesbrough Football Club and VisualSoft, also provides a desirable career path for those wishing to enter the profession. Their impressive record of trainees progressing through the ranks to become partner, some within as little as ten years, highlights the firm’s dedication to personal development and team progression.

Jen Carulei, operations director at the Stockton firm, said: “Our dedication to the profession and to our clients is embedded in the firm, but our impact goes beyond this. Reflecting on our last 25 years, we are proud of the commitment we have shown towards not only our clients, but also our team and the community, all of which has helped develop our strong values.”

Jen added: “It’s our experience that allows us to shape the future and we work hard at nurturing our culture. Our internal programme ‘seven by twenty seven’ is built around seven pillars that show a commitment to our people, as well as our environment, and ensures we are making a collective contribution to the values of our entire workforce. We are driving towards goals as an informed team which makes us a formidable force and I look forward to seeing what we achieve over the next 25 years.”

As well as celebrating the firm’s 25 years in business, 2024 also marks 20 years of a successful partnership with Teesside University. Lauren Bradshaw, deputy director of communications and development at Teesside University, said: “As a trusted and valued partner, for many years, The Endeavour Partnership has supported us in our mission to use the power of education to raise aspirations and transform lives and economies.”

To mark the milestone, The Endeavour Partnership will be completing a celebratory year of activity and events which will be shared via the firm’s social media (X: @endeavour_law, LinkedIn and Facebook: The Endeavour Partnership).