Tesco says thank you after reaching 220 million meals milestone

Hartlepool people who have helped to alleviate poverty and reduce food waste have been thanked by Tesco as part of special landmark celebrations.

The supermarket chain has reached the milestone of donating 220 million meals to those in need through its Community Food Connection programme with the food charity FareShare.

To commemorate the occasion, Tesco is paying tribute to the volunteers, community groups and Tesco colleagues who have contributed to the success of the partnership.

Over the years, the partnership has seen the North East donate 3,984,815 meals.

Matthew Barnes, UK CEO of Tesco, said: “Tesco is immensely proud of its partnership with FareShare and the fantastic achievement of donating 220 million meals over the last 12 years.

“None of this could have been done without the passion, determination and drive of the countless people in places such as Hartlepool who have contributed to it, and it is to them today that we say a big thank you.

“But the hard work doesn’t stop here. While this is a momentous milestone, we remain committed to partnering with FareShare as we work towards our goal of halving food waste and getting more good food to people.”

Now in its 12th year, Tesco’s partnership with FareShare sees surplus food from Tesco stores and distribution centres donated to FareShare’s network of charities, community groups and food banks, bringing people together to help alleviate poverty and reduce food waste.

George Wright, CEO of FareShare, said: “FareShare has worked with Tesco since 2012 to help alleviate poverty in the UK by ensuring surplus food within its supply chain is used to feed people and doesn’t end up as waste. Quite simply, FareShare could not do what we do without Tesco’s incredible support.

“The milestone of 220 million meals donated is a testament to all those involved in our partnership with Tesco. These 220 million meals have supported causes across the UK, from local community groups, charities and food banks helping those who need it most.”