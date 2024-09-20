The Expanded Metal Company Wins Best Large Business at Hartlepool Business Awards

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Expanded Metal Company, a Hartlepool-based manufacturer with over 130 years of heritage, is delighted to announce its victory in the Best Large Business category at the prestigious Hartlepool Business Awards, held on 19th September at Hardwick Hall.

The Hartlepool Business Awards provide a unique opportunity for local companies to be recognised for their hard work and dedication. The event celebrates excellence across the local business community, offering a platform for organisations to connect, network, and honour each other’s achievements. Categories include Best Small Business, Best Charitable Business, Best Digital Business, and Best Professional Services Business, among others.

The Expanded Metal Company was shortlisted alongside two other outstanding local businesses, CFB Risk Management and J&B Recycling, in the Best Large Business category. The award recognises businesses with significant growth, impact, and innovation within their sectors and communities.

Representatives from The Expanded Metal Company, including Managing Director Philip Astley and several employees, proudly took to the stage to accept the award, which the company plans to display prominently at its Hartlepool headquarters.

"We are truly honoured to win the Best Large Business award. This recognition reflects the hard work of our entire team and the deep connection we have with Hartlepool," said Managing Director Philip Astley. "Our roots go back to 1889, not just as a business, but as the birthplace of expanded metal. To be recognised in our hometown is incredibly special, and we are proud to keep contributing to the success of this community."

The Expanded Metal Company has a long-standing reputation for developing innovative expanded metal solutions used in industries ranging from architecture to engineering. The company’s latest efforts include significant investments in modernising its manufacturing capabilities and driving sustainable practices within its operations.

The company’s recent achievements, including new product innovations and expanded market presence, likely contributed to its win in the Best Large Business category. With a strong focus on sustainability, innovation, and community engagement, The Expanded Metal Company continues to set a benchmark for success in the local and international markets.

The Hartlepool Business Awards are supported by a range of local organisations and sponsors, all of whom contribute to making the event a success. The Expanded Metal Company would like to extend its heartfelt thanks to the event hosts and category sponsors for such an enjoyable and memorable evening.