Residents and staff at a sheltered housing scheme in Hartlepool have celebrated the completion of its £3.5million refurbishment programme.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thirteen Group appointed Esh Construction to deliver the project through its Capital Delivery Framework to carry out a full mechanical and electrical refurbishment of the 46-home assisted living scheme.

Work involved major heating upgrades as well as installing a new fire alarm system and warden call, access controls and CCTV.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Esh Construction’s framework manager, Andrew Harrow, said: “The completion of works at Bramley Court marks another milestone in our partnership with Thirteen and its Capital Delivery Framework.

Bramley Court is a 46-home assisted living scheme.

"We’ve now delivered more than £18.7 million of refurbishment and upgrade works through the framework, providing important home upgrades for residents.

“The widespread work throughout the assisted living development has enhanced the properties and communal areas and we are thankful to the residents and staff at Bramley Court for their patience and cooperation through the works.”

Thirteen’s investment area manager, Claire Atkinson, said: “We’re committed to investing in our customers’ homes and we’re pleased to have worked in partnership with Esh once again to deliver much needed investment work, which we know will make a noticeable difference to our customers’ homes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We know how important this work is to our customers here in Hartlepool and seeing the finished result demonstrates our commitment to creating great places to live.”

Residents will also benefit from a new potting shed in the courtyards which Esh volunteered through a £2,500 social value donation.

Emergency lighting was installed throughout communal areas with new fire entrance doors to all homes and communal areas. Extensive internal decoration was also carried out alongside upgrades to windows and doors, with new guttering and downpipes installed externally.

Through its Constructing Local strategy, which sees Esh maximise social and economic value for the local area, Esh has delivered 148 weeks of training for apprentices and has reinvested more than £2.2 million in the North East through the responsible procurement of materials and supply chain.

Residents will also benefit from a new potting shed in the courtyards which Esh volunteered through a £2,500 social value donation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The work is part of Thirteen’s £55million investment plans, which has seen thousands of homes in the North East and Yorkshire benefit from home improvements over the past year.

The Bramley Court assisted living scheme is aimed at people aged 55+ who might need support to live independently in their own home.