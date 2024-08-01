Visitors enjoying the opening day of Hartlepool Carnival on Thursday.Visitors enjoying the opening day of Hartlepool Carnival on Thursday.
Thrill seekers flock to funfair for start of Hartlepool Carnival 2024

By Mark Payne
Published 1st Aug 2024, 16:43 BST
Hartlepool Carnival has got underway with the grand reopening of its fantastic fairground.

The Ceremonial Mayor of Hartlepool, Cllr Carole Thompson and Consort Phil Holbrook officially opened Murphy’s Funfair on the Headland’s Town Moor on Thursday, August 1.

There are approximately 100 rides and attractions of all sizes for thrill seekers and families.

Here are a selection of pictures of visitors enjoying the first day of the fair by Bernadette and Ian Malcolmson.

Ceremonial Mayor of Hartlepool Carole Thompson enjoying the attractions at the opening of the 2024 Hartlepool Carnival.

Ceremonial Mayor of Hartlepool Carole Thompson enjoying the attractions at the opening of the 2024 Hartlepool Carnival. Photo: Bernadette Malcolmson

Ceremonial Mayor of Hartlepool Carole Thompson chats to Carnival King Ivan Bone during the opening of the 2024 Hartlepool Carnival.

Ceremonial Mayor of Hartlepool Carole Thompson chats to Carnival King Ivan Bone during the opening of the 2024 Hartlepool Carnival. Photo: Bernadette Malcolmson

Hunter enjoying his very first Hartlepool Carnival with his Nana Linda. Picture by BERNADETTE MALCOLMSON

Hunter enjoying his very first Hartlepool Carnival with his Nana Linda. Picture by BERNADETTE MALCOLMSON Photo: Bernadette Malcolmson

Mayor's Consort Phil Holbrook with his prizes from the carnival sideshows.

Mayor's Consort Phil Holbrook with his prizes from the carnival sideshows. Photo: Bernadette Malcolmson

