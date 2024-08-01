The Ceremonial Mayor of Hartlepool, Cllr Carole Thompson and Consort Phil Holbrook officially opened Murphy’s Funfair on the Headland’s Town Moor on Thursday, August 1.
There are approximately 100 rides and attractions of all sizes for thrill seekers and families.
Here are a selection of pictures of visitors enjoying the first day of the fair by Bernadette and Ian Malcolmson.
1. Prize winner
Ceremonial Mayor of Hartlepool Carole Thompson enjoying the attractions at the opening of the 2024 Hartlepool Carnival. Photo: Bernadette Malcolmson
2. Carnival King
Ceremonial Mayor of Hartlepool Carole Thompson chats to Carnival King Ivan Bone during the opening of the 2024 Hartlepool Carnival. Photo: Bernadette Malcolmson
3. Very first Hartlepool Carnival
Hunter enjoying his very first Hartlepool Carnival with his Nana Linda. Picture by BERNADETTE MALCOLMSON Photo: Bernadette Malcolmson
4. Pick a prize
Mayor's Consort Phil Holbrook with his prizes from the carnival sideshows. Photo: Bernadette Malcolmson
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.