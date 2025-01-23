Tomorrow's teachers urged to join training programme in and around Hartlepool

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A teacher training programme which has a 100% success rate is appealing for budding teachers.

Ad Astra Academy Trust, which has 10 primary schools under its umbrella in Hartlepool, Teesside and County Durham, has spaces available for its Train to Teach programme beginning in September 2025.

Under the scheme, participants train on the job rather than go to university and no previous teaching experience is required.

At the end of the one-year programme, trainees will graduate with a Postgraduate Certificate in Education and Qualified Teacher Status.

Teacher Reece Huntley is pictured with pupils at Hartlepool’s West View Primary School.

Applicants need to have a degree and train for three terms in Ad Astra or their partner schools over a one-year period.

The four primary schools within Ad Astra in Hartlepool are Barnard Grove, Brougham, West Park and West View.

Trust chief executive Andy Brown said: “Our programme is an alternative to going to university and every previous applicant has gone on to secure a teaching job at a school within our trust.”

Lauren Thomson, who has secured a permanent teaching job through the programme, said: “The teacher training programme meant I received a significant level of support and I felt fully prepared to teach my own class after one year. I would highly recommend the programme.”

Helen Durnion, the trust’s school improvement lead, commented: “The biggest advantage of our scheme compared to going to university is that people train on the job and get first-hand experience in the classroom from day one.”

Two open days are planned at Rosebrook Primary School, in Stockton, on Friday, January 31, at 1pm and at Brougham Primary School, in Hartlepool, on Thursday, February 13, at 9am.

To book a place, email [email protected]