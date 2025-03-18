Top northern retail developer celebrates hat-trick of completions

Leading northern developer Almscliffe-Dhesi has completed three major retail projects in the North-East and North Lincolnshire.

AD’s developments at Peterlee, Crook and Scunthorpe, all of which are home to national retail occupiers, are now open for business.

At the same time, work has started on site at AD’s retail development at Faverdale in north-west Darlington.

Scunthorpe

AD has transformed the disused and derelict Vauxhall Car dealership off Passfield Way on the outskirts of Peterlee into a new local convenience retail cluster.

High-profile tenants at the 13,027 sq ft development include leading retailers Sainsbury’s, Tanning Shop, Greggs and Domino’s, together with CVS Vets and EVC Electric Vehicle Chargers. This investment is for sale, while a final unit of 1,250 sq ft is available to let.

Meanwhile AD, having bought a redundant unit on South Street, Crook and split the 2,240 sq ft unit in two. The occupiers are Domino’s and Banking Hub. Both tenants are now up and trading. Like Peterlee, this investment is for sale.

Work has also been completed at Scunthorpe, where AD’s 7,300 sq ft roadside scheme opposite Central Park includes a Starbucks drive thru, a Central England Co-op and The Tanning Shop, together with EV charging points. The Starbucks unit has been sold to the franchisee K Beverage, while the rest of the development has been bought by a private investor.

Peterlee

Neil Creeney, who owns and runs AD with his business partner Bal Singh, explained: “It is tremendous news that work has now been completed on these three significant developments. Together we estimate they will create more than 150 jobs.

“The Peterlee development is within walking distance for many and includes 68 car parking spaces, with a provision of accessible bays, and eight electric vehicle charging points. Its success has proved that there is definitely a demand for quality retail occupiers in the area.”

Fran Jones, area manager for Domino’s commented: “Domino’s Peterlee is officially here, with a bang. It was the busiest store opening in England in over ten years and we loaded 1,003 items in our busiest hour, selling over 5000 pizzas in our first week. Breaking a 10-year record is no easy feat, but this team made it happen. Proud doesn’t even cover it.”

Nathan Ferguson, marketing manager for Domino’s added: “This is an absolutely brilliant site. The combination of the quality of the occupiers and the excellent location means that our footfall will be amazing, as illustrated by our incredible first week.”

Patrick Dunne, Sainsbury’s Chief Property and Procurement Officer, MD of Smart Charge, said: “We’re delighted to be part of this fantastic redevelopment project and it’s fantastic to see it taking off as new business including Sainsbury’s open our doors to customers for the first time.

“Our new Sainsbury’s Local launched last month, creating jobs and putting more customers within easy reach of our delicious, high-quality food. The store is already off to a great start and we expect it to build on the success of our existing Sainsbury’s Local in Peterlee – we look forward to serving the community from both stores for years to come.”

Bal Singh added: “It is fantastic for Peterlee that other popular national retailers such as Greggs and Tanning Shop are investing in the town, providing much-needed new facilities and jobs.”

AD has also just launched a brand-new website, www.almscliffedhesi.co.uk, which is now live.

Bal commented: “We are very proud of our new website, which looks great and is easy to read and navigate. It gives a fantastic overview of who we are and what developments we are working on, as well as those we have completed. Do have a look.”

Neil Creeney and Bal Singh formed ADG in 2019. Neil previously worked for well-known Yorkshire developers Opus North and S Harrison Developments, while Bal owned a string of successful pharmacies in the North-East.

Bal commented: “These three successful developments in the North-East and Humberside have given us the confidence that our business model is the correct one, attracting popular national retailers to regenerated brownfield and creating new and sustainable jobs.

“Do please contact at [email protected], if you feel you have a development opportunity which fits this model.