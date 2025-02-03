Tracerco employees unite globally to achieve charity fundraising ambition

Dedicated employees from international industrial technology company Tracerco, are set to complete a challenging 40km fundraising hike in Costa Rica in a bid to raise as much money as possible for global charities close to their hearts.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The fundraiser, entitled TRACE2025, takes place this month and each of the 16 employees that have signed up from the company’s offices worldwide have successfully overtaken their initial halfway fundraising target.

Tracerco, which has offices in Billingham, is a company at the forefront of innovation with over 450 employees in 17 countries.

The challenge is open to all employees globally.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Left to right, TRACE2025 participants Bobbi Mitchell, Andy Phillips, Oliver Riddle and Bailey Stainsby on a training walk up to Captain Cook’s Monument.

Employees are fully encouraged to participate in company-organised fundraising events to foster employee engagement and enhance community commitment.

Every penny raised by employees goes directly to their chosen charity as Tracerco covers the full cost of the trip to Costa Rica for the jungle trek.

Tracerco encourages its employees to make a positive impact together and taking part in their regular fundraisers is a highlight in the event calendar.

Tom Larsen, chief technology officer at Tracerco, said the company is “very proud of our employees’ participation”, adding: “The Costa Rica trek will be a physical and fulfilling challenge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We want to make sure the 2025 trek is one to remember for everyone involved, not just for the challenge, but also to again prove the impact we can make together.”

Bobbi Mitchell, administrative assistant at Tracerco, based at the firm’s Billingham offices, has signed up to raise money for The Headlight Project, a charity which aims to reduce the number of deaths by suicide in the Tees Valley area, through therapy of those bereaved by suicide and preventative education and training.

Bobbi explained: “I have lived in this area my whole life, and suicide is something I hear about far too often.

"I really wanted to use this opportunity to support The Headlight Project - the more people who can be educated to recognise the signs, the more lives that can potentially be saved, and suicide rates can be reduced.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I have been going to the gym three times a week as well as doing lots of walks over the moors on weekends to increase the time I am comfortable walking. I have also been trying to keep more layers on whilst exercising so that I have more of a tolerance for the heat in Costa Rica.

“My fundraising has included various initiatives such as holding a bake sale at work and also a charity night, which was a great success. I am really looking forward to taking part in TRACE2025. It truly is a once in a lifetime opportunity to take part in such an amazing challenge in Costa Rica whilst also supporting a local charity in the process.”

Andrew Phillips, digital solutions manager at Tracerco, is fundraising for the Alzheimer’s Society.

He explained: “I have raised money in the past for different charities, which were relevant to me at that moment in time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This year, my grandma sadly passed away from Alzheimers, so for TRACE2025, I will be raising money for this charity.

“I recently completed a half marathon to raise money. The half marathon training has increased my fitness, which will help on the trek. Leading up to the trek, I will be doing long hikes on the weekend to get used to long walking hours.”