Tributes have been paid to one of Hartlepool’s best ever cricketers and all-round sportsmen.

Eric Clarke, who captained Hartlepool Cricket Club to huge success in the late 1970s and played for Durham, has died aged 83.

His achievements include leading the first team to the North Yorkshire & South Durham (NYSD) A Division Championship in 1978 and the Kerridge Cup in 1979.

Club committee member and junior president Mike Gough said: "He was a great captain of the first team during one of its most successful periods and was well liked, always putting others before himself.

the late Eric Clarke.

“Not only was Eric a class cricketer, but he was a very good footballer and excelled at billiards and golf.”

He was also a former captain of Hartlepool Golf Club.

Cricket club chair Alan Jackson said Eric “was a brilliant right-hand batsman and excellent medium pace bowler”.

He added: “His association with Park Drive goes back almost 60 years and, as a former committee member, he has helped the club in lots of ways.

Eric Clarke, inset, is also pictured fourth from left in the front row in this 1979 Hartlepool Cricket Club picture.

"He was a great character and will be missed. On behalf of the club, our deepest condolences are with the Clarke family at this sad time.”

Eric’s wife, Pat, who was also involved at Park Drive, died in 2019.

Eric leaves three daughters, Lisa, Tracy and Gayle, and grandchildren Katey, Harry and Mollie. He was also father-in-law to Ken and Chel.

Grandson Harry Griffin,17, is also proving to be a fine cricketer, playing for the juniors and is one of the second team’s strike bowlers.

The late Eric Clarke is pictured, fourth from left in the front row, in the winning 1979 Kerridge Cup final side. Also pictured, back row, from left, are Johnny Johnston, Phil Prosser, Alastair Rae, David Olaman, Mike Gough and Geoff Jewson. Front row, from left, are Brian Lamb, Jeff Lamb, Ken Gardner, Eric Clarke, Peter Kippax and John Gough.

Speaking on behalf of the family, Lisa Clarke said: “Park Drive has always been a huge part of our lives. We effectively grew up there with dad playing cricket for many years and mam doing the cricketers’ teas.

“It was one big family where we made lots of lifelong friends.

“Dad was really committed to his sport, especially cricket. We once went on a family holiday, but Dad joined us two days later as the 1st team were playing in the Kerridge Cup final, which they won.

“Dad was brutally honest, he was hard-working and was always there for us when we needed him. We’ll all miss him immensely.”

Eric’s funeral takes place on Monday, June 16, at 1pm at Stranton Crematorium followed by a wake at Park Drive.

