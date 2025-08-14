Ukrainian refugees take on iconic Great North Run to raise funds for Salvation Army

Four Ukrainian refugees are to take on the Great North Run to raise money for The Salvation Army – which has supported them since they came to the UK after the outbreak of war more than three years ago.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Maryna Rahulina, Tetiana Nikobenko, Daria Kostiuchenko and Marharyta Marchenko, who are all connected with Sunderland Monkwearmouth Salvation Army, and Ukrainian family sponsor Peter Holmes will run the iconic half marathon, which starts in Newcastle and finishes in South Shields on Sunday 7 September.

Sunderland Monkwearmouth Salvation Army in Roker Avenue provides practical and spiritual support to the Ukrainian community, hosting concerts and coffee mornings, Sunday services, help with training and jobs, signposting, and provides a safe space and holiday camp opportunities for children who had to flee Ukraine at the start of the war.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marharyta Marchenko, known as Margo, said: “For us, this is more than just a sporting event. For our community it’s a chance to honour every kind-hearted soul who stood by us through difficult times. Each runner carries a story of loss, courage and dreams.

Runners and supporters

“We represent the Ukrainian community of Sunderland, who are strong, brave and resilient and The Salvation Army Monkwearmouth, who are true heroes of everyday kindness, helping people through the toughest of times.

“Our English friends have truly become our second family so it’s our way of saying ‘thank you’ to the UK and to The Salvation Army, and sharing our message with Ukraine - we are still with you, strong, united, and moving forward with hope.”

Peter, who volunteers for The Salvation Army working with the local Ukrainian community and whose family are sponsors, providing a roof for refugees when they first arrive in the UK, is running to thank the church and charity who offered a lot of comfort when his father-in-law died many years ago – a kindness the family have never forgotten.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peter said: “Fast forward 34 years, we arrive at Monkwearmouth Salvation Army along with the Ukrainian community of the North East and nothing has changed, that kindness is still there. The Salvation Army is relentless in its support for all our local communities. The Salvation Army has nine long-established branches in Ukraine which are now helping to coordinate humanitarian support from England.”

Salvation Army runners prepare for Great North Run

The money raised will be donated to The Salvation Army in the UK and Ukraine. Peter will be travelling to Lviv at the end of August with some of the donations already raised. He also recently co-ordinated an event at his local parkrun in Chester-le-Street where locally based Ukrainians showed solidarity with Ukrainians around the world - running at the same time to highlight the importance of prosthetic limbs production in Ukraine. The local communities responded by donating £750 for the ‘unbroken’ hospital.

You’ll be able to spot the team running with Salvation Army tops, Ukrainian flags and big smiles. Margo added: “Our Ukrainian community and The Salvation Army will be grateful for every like, share, kind thought or donation towards this shared mission of light and hope.”

To donate visit https://ajbellgreatnorthrun2025.enthuse.com/pf/peter-holmes

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Salvation Army Emergency Response Van will also be on hand to provide hot food and refreshments to finishers of the 13.1 mile run.

For more information on The Salvation Army’s support for Ukrainian refugees visit https://www.salvationarmy.org.uk/ukraine-crisis-appeal and for information on Sunderland Monkwearmouth visit https://www.salvationarmy.org.uk/sunderland-monkwearmouth