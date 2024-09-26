Vet reveals five signs your pet may be in pain

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

New UK YouGov data reveals many pet owners in the North East are underestimating and not recognising possible pain in their beloved cats and dogs. To recognise international Pain Awareness Month (September), animal health company Zoetis UK and Dr Edwina Gildea, vet and Director of Veterinary Operations at Zoetis, are calling on pet owners to take action in spotting and dealing with potential pain in their beloved furry friends.

Dr Edwina Gildea says: “This new data shows a worrying gap in knowledge among UK pet owners when it comes to pain. Often, pet owners mistakenly attribute signs of pain in their pets to the natural ageing process. It can also be particularly challenging to spot pain in cats, who tend to be stoic and often hide their discomfort. I would advise all pet owners to take action today to learn some of the less obvious potential symptoms of pain, so that the underlying cause can be promptly identified and managed with your vet.”

Zoetis carried out two separate surveys with YouGov across 2,018 and 2,059 UK cat and dog owners respectively. With almost half (45%) of owners who have noticed signs of discomfort in their pet choosing to monitor them before reaching out to the vet, Dr Gildea is sharing the top five signs of pet pain for owners to watch out for:

Dr Edwina Gildea, vet and Director of Veterinary Operations at Zoetis UK

1. Issues with walking or running. Have you noticed your furry friend is less adventurous than usual? Are they appearing slower than normal, or lagging behind on walks?2. Limping. A cat or dog who is limping, trembling or seems stiff when first getting up may be experiencing the pain associated with arthritis.3. Restless at night. Just as any human in pain would be agitated when trying to get comfortable, a cat or dog suffering from arthritis pain will likely be restless when trying to sleep or sit comfortably. If you notice your pet lying in new positions or behaving restlessly, there is usually a reason for this. 4. Repeatedly licking joints or paws. This may be a sign of them trying to lessen their pain or discomfort. 5. Changes in behaviour. Pet owners know their own pet and will nearly always notice if they aren’t themselves. As such, this may be the first symptom we pick up on. If your cat or dog is behaving more aggressively than usual, is less playful or having accidents when they normally wouldn’t, it may be a sign they are experiencing pain.