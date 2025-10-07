Victoria House Care Home to host its first-ever Classic Car Show in partnership with North East Restoration Club

Residents, families, and members of the local community are in for a nostalgic treat this month as HC-One’s Victoria House Care Home in Stockton-on-Tees proudly hosts its first-ever Classic Car Show on Saturday 18th October from 10:00am to 2:00pm.

The event, held in partnership with the long-established North East Restoration Club, promises a trip down memory lane with a special display of 5 to 8 beautifully restored classic cars. Club members will be showcasing a range of vintage vehicles spanning several decades, giving residents and visitors the opportunity to admire these timeless machines up close and share stories from years gone by.

Founded in 1971, the North East Restoration Club has spent over five decades preserving the history and heritage of motoring in the region. Their members are passionate about restoring and maintaining classic vehicles and are generously volunteering their time to help bring joy to Victoria House residents. For many residents, the sight, sound, and even the smell of these classic cars will stir fond memories of driving, working on cars, or family trips in years past.

The home’s team will also be hosting a refreshments stall, serving freshly brewed tea and coffee alongside a delicious selection of biscuits and homemade cakes. Proceeds from the stall will go towards supporting the home’s ongoing wellbeing activities and future community events.

Don Sanderson, Wellbeing Coordinator at HC-One’s Victoria House Care Home, said:

“It is fantastic to build community links with a club like the North East Restoration Club. Many of our residents have wonderful memories connected to classic cars, whether it’s learning to drive, their first family car, or time spent with loved ones tinkering in the garage. We hope the event will spark conversation, connection, and plenty of smiles among our residents and visitors.”

Home Manager Amanda Gell added:

“At Victoria House, we’re always looking for meaningful ways to engage our residents and connect with our local community. This event is the perfect example of how partnerships with groups like the North East Restoration Club can bring real joy and shared experiences into the home.”

The Classic Car Show is open to residents, their families, colleagues, and members of the local community. Everyone is welcome to come along, admire the cars, enjoy a cup of tea, and take part in a fun and heartwarming day of nostalgia and community spirit.

For more information about HC-One homes in your area, visit: www.hc-one.co.uk/carehomes