Volunteer army springs into action to clean up community

A 50-strong volunteer army has rolled up its sleeves, donned hi-vis vests and armed itself with litter pickers to clear an incredible 200 bags of litter along the Weardale Railway’s scenic 18-mile line, as part of the 200th anniversary of the Stockton & Darlington Railway celebrations.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The clean-up, stretching from Bishop Auckland to Stanhope, uncovered everything from abandoned chairs and shopping trolleys to electrical goods and scrap metal – and even an unopened bottle of vintage prosecco.

Among the volunteers were members of the local community, Lanchester Boys’ Brigade and Weardale Railway staff. Frosterley Angling Club, Wear Rivers Trust and Durham Wildlife also attended – key partners given the proximity of the line to the River Wear.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Equipment including litter pickers, bags and protective gloves were provided by Durham County Council’s Civic Pride Team, which help residents, community groups, schools and businesses across the region take action to make their neighbourhoods a cleaner and greener place to live.

Participants of Weardale Railway’s ‘Big Spring Clean’.

At the end of the day, more than a dozen ‘Big Spring Clean’ participants signed up as voluntary litter pickers, taking away key pieces of equipment with them.

Claire Gibbons, General Manager at Weardale Railway, said: “The day was an absolute success. The sun was shining, and even more people turned up than we expected. It was heartening to see so many people of all ages come together with such enthusiasm and pride in their community.

“Many volunteers were so inspired that they took litter picking kits home with them, kindly donated by Durham County Council’s Civic Pride Team, and several have already asked whether the Big Spring Clean could become an annual event. It’s that kind of passion and commitment that keeps the spirit of the railway, and the communities along its route, alive and thriving.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Niccy Hallifax, S&DR Bicentenary Festival Director, said: “We’re thrilled to have Weardale Railway and The Auckland Project on board for S&DR200 and to see them lead such a meaningful event. This community clean-up goes far beyond tidying the tracks, it’s about reconnecting people with the heritage on their doorstep and showing how the legacy of the railway continues to inspire action today.

Participants of Weardale Railway’s ‘Big Spring Clean’ at Stanhope Station.

“As we mark 200 years since the birth of the modern railway, it’s projects like this that bring the celebrations to life in a truly hands-on way. Railways have always connected people, and it’s wonderful to see that same spirit alive in this collaboration – cleaning up the environment, protecting wildlife, and creating pride in place. It’s exactly the kind of community-led effort we hoped S&DR200 would inspire.”

The clean-up is just one part of Weardale Railway’s wider commitment to the S&DR200 celebrations, the 200th anniversary of the Stockton & Darlington Railway, which includes planting 200 bulbs at each station and 200 native trees and shrubs along the route.

Weardale Railway was saved from administration in 2020 by The Auckland Project, who have since invested heavily in repairs, infrastructure to help regenerate the new experiences – from the return of heritage services to themed journeys including afternoon tea trains, wine and cheese trains and the popular Santa Express.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Stockton & Darlington Railway’s legacy will also be explored through art. On 26 June, The Auckland Project’s Mining Art Gallery opens Fuelling the Railway Revolution – an exhibition revealing how rail’s early growth was powered by the coal industry, which didn’t just drive trains but fuelled the Industrial Revolution.

Featuring works spanning two centuries from across the North, the exhibition tells this powerful story through the eyes of those who lived and laboured through it and those moved to capture it, including Tom McGuinness and Norman Cornish. Cornish once wrote: “The railways, which are fast disappearing, are such a compelling source of pictorial art in terms of human history or any other terms for that matter.”

Looking ahead, Weardale Railway is set to welcome special tours as part of S&DR200, including The Railway 200 Special from London and Carnforth in autumn 2025, and a one-off High Speed Train takeover on Sunday 17 August 2025 – featuring the legendary InterCity 125 and the “Rio Warrior” famed for its part in the world record-holding 148.5mph HST run, making this an unmissable day for rail enthusiasts and families alike, with tickets starting from just £15 with upgrades to First Class and Afternoon Tea available.

The Weardale Railway is part of The Auckland Project, a regeneration charity transforming Bishop Auckland into a leading visitor destination through its unique collection of heritage attractions, galleries, and gardens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Visitors can explore Auckland Palace, the Spanish Gallery, the Mining Art Gallery and the recently opened Faith Museum, along with its extensive gardens and Deer Park.

Visitors with a Bishop’s Key Plus can also enjoy 10% saving on Weardale Railway.