VPZ LAUNCHES VAPE RECYCLING SERVICE IN BILLINGHAM WITH NEW STORE OPENING

VPZ, the UK’s largest vaping retailer, has opened a new store in Billingham, improving access to stop-smoking advice and helping more adult smokers throughout the area quit.

VPZ Billingham will also benefit from the retailer's recycling service for vaping devices and e-cigarettes across the UK. Vapes contain lithium batteries and plastic and when littered they can cause harm to the local environment. The service is open to all vapers, as anyone can visit the new store and dispose safely of their vaping devices or e-cigarettes. After collection, VPZ then transfers the vapes and e-cigarettes to Wastecare who handle the recycling processes, treating and recovering disposable vapes and reusable hardware devices from its plant in West Yorkshire. VPZ Billingham, which specialises in vaping products, is the retailer’s 174th store as it ramps up its expansion plans and continues its mission to bring more stop-smoking support across the country.

The new store, which represents the continued investment from the company into local communities, officially opened its doors on October 25th VPZ stores offer a dedicated one-to-one service to help smokers quit. VPZ specialists are trained and have expert knowledge, engaging with smokers to educate them on the health and financial benefits of switching to vaping. To reflect VPZ’s full commitment to helping UK smokers on their stop-smoking journey, the vape specialist is also introducing a 30-day switch guarantee. This guarantee offers a full refund to anyone who doesn’t make a complete switch to vaping in 30 days, supporting VPZ’s confidence in the role of vaping for a Smoke-Free 2030 national goal. By introducing this policy, VPZ is not only investing in the well-being of communities but also educating them on the financial benefits of vaping.

VPZ Director Doug Mutter said: “VPZ is the UK’s leading vaping specialist, and we are spearheading the fight against the nation’s number one killer – smoking. “At VPZ, we are much more than a vaping retailer, as our new 30-day guarantee provides a solution to Smoke-Free targets and stands by our promise to support all smokers on their own quit-smoking journey.

VPZ Billingham Opening

“We are also pioneering in the battle against waste and are proud to have launched our vape recycling service across all stores. “We strongly believe this innovative service and intervention is vital in responding to an emerging environmental problem whilst educating vapers on the long-term financial benefits of using reusable products.

“VPZ is proud to open our doors in Billingham, creating local jobs, and helping to make stop smoking services more accessible in the area and give smokers the support they need to quit.” England’s chief medical officer, Professor Chris Witty, previously acknowledged that vaping can be a “route out of smoking” for adult smokers.

Whitty said existing smokers should still switch to vapes because they were healthier than cigarettes if “they can’t just completely stop" and that “vaping has an important role as a public health tool to help smokers who are addicted … to come off smoking.”

Doug continued: “Vaping is the most effective way to quit smoking and our consumer intelligence tells us that the majority of customers prefer being in-store where they can access a personalised service and get the right guidance and advice from our staff that can’t be accessed elsewhere.

“Our approach gives adult smokers the help and advice they need at a time when local stop-smoking services across the country are under threat whilst supporting the country’s ambitions to become a smoke-free nation by 2030.

“We are fully supportive of the UK government’s ban on disposable vaping products and it is positive progress that we have a proposed enforcement date for April 1 next year but it’s critical that they take on board advice and guidance to regain much-needed momentum and help the country meet its 2030 ambitions.

"VPZ has been calling on the UK Government to introduce licencing and controls for selling vaping products for the past two years and it’s hugely important a ban operates alongside a licencing scheme where there are proper punishments and policing in place to enforce the ban and tackle the growth of the existing black market.” Researchers at King’s College London found vaping to be a more effective treatment than nicotine replacement therapy for stopping smoking.

A further report from the Royal College of Physicians Tobacco Advisory Group backs vaping as an effective treatment for tobacco dependency and recommends that it should be included and encouraged in all treatment pathways. The report also found that the long-term impact of vaping is 95 per cent less harmful than smoking cigarettes. To date, Edinburgh-based VPZ has already helped over 1 million smokers in the UK quit since it was established in 2012.