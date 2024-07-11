Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

England fans in Hartlepool were jumping for joy after watching the Three Lions reach the Euros final.

Pubs and clubs across Hartlepool were bouncing after the 2-1 victory over the Netherlands on Wednesday night with many others watching at home.

There were jubilant celebrations inside The Greensides pub, on Stockton Road, after England came from behind with a Harry Kane penalty.

Fans everywhere then went wild when substitute Ollie Watkins fired in the winner to send them through.

England fans inside Hartlepool's Greensides pub celebrate after the team beat the Netherlands 2-1 in Wednesday's semi final.

Young children also got behind the team by painting their faces and wearing England colours.

Shannon Smith sent us these adorable photos of her children Clayton, aged six, and Daisy, four, dressed for the big game.

England will now play Spain in Berlin in the final on Sunday night (July 14).

Gareth Southgate’s men are on the verge of lifting the country’s first trophy in a major tournament since the World Cup in 1966.