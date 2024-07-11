Watch as England fans go wild in Hartlepool pub after Three Lions' beat Netherlands in Euros semi final
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Pubs and clubs across Hartlepool were bouncing after the 2-1 victory over the Netherlands on Wednesday night with many others watching at home.
There were jubilant celebrations inside The Greensides pub, on Stockton Road, after England came from behind with a Harry Kane penalty.
Fans everywhere then went wild when substitute Ollie Watkins fired in the winner to send them through.
Young children also got behind the team by painting their faces and wearing England colours.
Shannon Smith sent us these adorable photos of her children Clayton, aged six, and Daisy, four, dressed for the big game.
England will now play Spain in Berlin in the final on Sunday night (July 14).
Gareth Southgate’s men are on the verge of lifting the country’s first trophy in a major tournament since the World Cup in 1966.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.