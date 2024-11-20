'Watching Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeway' is 104-year-old Hartlepool woman's secret to a long life

A great grandmother has revealed her secret to a long life after celebrating her 104th birthday.

Rosslyn “Ros” Osbourne, who lives at HC-One’s Sheraton Court Care Home, in Warren Road, Hartlepool, says it is watching her favourite television programme – Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway – as well as enjoying plenty of rest and having something to look forward to.

Born on October 30, 1920, in South Shields, Ros spent her years working in a local biscuit factory, before moving on to the tobacco industry and then back to confectionary.

Once the Second World War started, she moved to Manchester and then moved back up north to work for a mail order company and a department store.

Rosslyn "Ros" Osbourne celebrates her 104th birthday.Rosslyn "Ros" Osbourne celebrates her 104th birthday.
Rosslyn "Ros" Osbourne celebrates her 104th birthday.

During this time, Ros married the love of her life, Edwin, in 1943 and they had a son called Norman.

Ros also has two grandsons, one great grandson and one great granddaughter.

When asked what her secret to a long life, she said: “Plenty of rest and watching your favourite television programme.

"I love watching Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway. I also like always having something to look forward too.”

Rosslyn "Ros" Osbourne enjoys her party.Rosslyn "Ros" Osbourne enjoys her party.
Rosslyn "Ros" Osbourne enjoys her party.

Norman travelled from his home in Spain to spend the day with her and her niece, Heather, paid a visit from South Shields.

The residential and residential dementia care home was decorated with a large number of balloons, a homemade cake and lots of flowers and cards.

Hollie Rhodes, HC-One Sheraton Court’s home manager, commented: “It was great to be able to celebrate Ros’s special day.

"When we asked Ros how she felt about being 104 years old, she replied with 'old' and started to laugh.”

