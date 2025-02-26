‘We’ve worked hard for this’: Newton Aycliffe care home residents receive recognition for chair exercise achievements

Every Wednesday afternoon, Jerome leads a dynamic and engaging chair exercise session at Defoe Court that is open to residents and their families

Residents at HC-One's Defoe Court Care Home, in Newton Aycliffe, are celebrating remarkable achievements as they were presented with certificates of accomplishment for their dedication to chair exercise classes.

Defoe Court residents Bill Meson and Irene Tarbit were two standout participants, who were honoured with their certificates by Jerome from JG Fit. The certificates recognised their ongoing commitment to enhancing their strength, mobility, and overall wellbeing.

Every Wednesday afternoon, Jerome leads a dynamic and engaging chair exercise session at Defoe Court that is open to residents and their families. Designed to be both inclusive and fun, these sessions encourage physical activity whilst promoting the mental and emotional benefits of staying active in a supportive environment.

Defoe Court resident Irene Tarbit with Jerome from JG Fit

Bill and Irene, who have shown unwavering dedication by attending each session, have made great progress in their strength and mobility. Their journey of improvement captures the importance of perseverance, and they were thrilled to receive recognition for their hard work.

When asked about their favourite part of the class, Defoe Court residents highlighted how motivated they felt. The sessions not only boost physical health but also uplift their spirits.

Reflecting on their achievement, Defoe Court resident Bill Meson commented: “We’re feeling very proud of ourselves. We have worked hard for this."

Lyndsey McMullen, HC-One’s Defoe Court Care Home Manager, stated: "Our residents really work hard in our class, and Jerome always makes it fun."