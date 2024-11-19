When is Santa Claus coming to Hartlepool's Middleton Grange Shopping Centre?

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

With the festive season just around the corner, Middleton Grange Shopping Centre invites the Hartlepool community to a day of Christmas cheer and magical fun.

On Saturday, November 30, from 11.30am, the centre will come alive with Christmas spirit as Santa Claus himself makes a grand entrance to his Treehouse Grotto, marking the start of the festivities.

This year, Santa’s Treehouse Grotto features a brand-new and improved setup for 2024, located right in the heart of Central Square at Middleton Grange.

The event will feature a variety of exciting activities for all ages. Children can meet Santa Claus, share their Christmas lists and capture the moment with a professional photo in his beautifully decorated grotto.

Grotto tickets are available online for a small fee so be sure to book early to secure your spot and avoid disappointment!

Adding to the festive fun, music lovers can enjoy live performances of Christmas classics by a local brass band while Radio Hartlepool will be sharing live music and compering on the day.

The day's programme will also include performances from Miss Toni’s Academy and the Ward Jackson Church of England Primary School Choir, showcasing the talent of local dancers and singers.

Nik McDonald, centre manager at Middleton Grange Shopping Centre, said: “We’re thrilled to be bringing the community together for such a magical day. Christmas is a special time of year, and we’re proud to host an event that brings people of all ages to share in the joy and excitement of the season.

“We look forward to welcoming everyone and helping Hartlepool embrace the festive season in style.”

This event is the perfect opportunity to make special memories with family and friends while embracing the joy of the Christmas season. Mark your calendars and book your tickets today!

For more details and to reserve tickets for Santa’s Treehouse Grotto, please visit https://middleton-grange.co.uk/santas-grotto/ or follow Middleton Grange on social media.