Will-making service raises £8,000 for hospice care in Hartlepool, Tees Valley and East Durham

An annual campaign held by Alice House Hospice, in partnership with local solicitors, has raised over £8,000 for local care services.

Throughout Make a Will Month, participating solicitors offer a will writing service, whilst waiving their fee in exchange for a set donation to Alice House.

This money is used to fund the hospice’s services, supporting patients and families affected by life-limiting illness or the death of a loved one.

This gives people the opportunity to plan for the future, organise their affairs and donate to the Hospice.

Alice House Hospice nurses promoting Make A Will Month last year.

Five law firms took part in the 2024 campaign: TMJ Legal Services, Evans & Co Solicitors, Smith & Graham Solicitors, Essential Wills and Freers Askew Bunting.

Nicola Winwood, the hospice’s in memory fundraiser, who co-ordinates the project, said: “This money has been put to excellent use, providing vital support to local patients and families.

“Collectively, 35 appointments were donated by the participating legal firms, meaning that these families now have their affairs in order and that have helped sustain the care we offer to local families.

Nicola added: “On behalf of the hospice, thanks go to all who took part in Make a Will Month.

"This support is so important and these business partnerships are essential to sustaining our services.”

Alice House Hospice provides care and support to patients and families affected by life limiting illness or the death of a loved one in Hartlepool, Tees Valley and East Durham.

It costs over £3.6m to fund these services for one year.

The hospice receives just over 25% of this in Government funding, leaving a shortfall of over £7,000 to be raised every single day.

Make a Will Month will re-launch in October 2025 and for further details contact Nicola on [email protected] or (01429) 855554.