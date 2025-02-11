A local charity is thrilled to announce that X-energy UK has renewed its sponsorship for the second annual Alice House Hospice Golf Day.

Following a packed inaugural event last year, the 2025 tournament sold out in just over a week of sales to guarantee another day of golf action and fundraising for a vital local charity.

The event, set to take place on Friday, April 4, at Hartlepool Golf Club, will feature a 20-team tournament with returning participants from last year and some new faces keen to support Alice House Hospice.

The event offers a chance this year to win a £10,000 cash prize for a hole-in-one.

Last year's Alice House Hospice Golf Day at Hartlepool Golf Club.

X-energy, the nuclear reactor and fuel design company proposing to develop a multi-billion-pound 12 reactor plant in Hartlepool by the early 20230s, sponsored last year's event which raised more than £7,000.

Alistair Black, senior director at X-energy UK, said: “We were incredibly proud to be part of the inaugural golf day last year, witnessing first hand the dedication of the Hospice staff and the generosity of the local community.

“As we look to establish our presence in Hartlepool, we want to be more than just a business.

"We want to be a neighbour, a partner and a force for good.

"Supporting Alice House Hospice, an organisation that provides such crucial care and comfort to families during challenging times, is a natural extension of our values.

“We’re delighted to be back this Spring and look forward to helping them achieve their fundraising goals – and hopefully we can play some nice golf too.”

Organisers hope to build on last year’s success, with all proceeds directly supporting the hospice's provision of care and support to local families facing life-limiting illnesses.

Greg Hildreth, Alice House’s business and communications senior manager, is looking forward to welcoming the X-energy team back to Hartlepool.

Greg said: “We welcome back X-energy as our Golf Day sponsors and look forward to continuing our partnership with Leon and colleagues.

“After raising over £7,000 last year, we hope to build on this success, with all money raised being used to fund care and support for local families accessing Hospice services. Thanks to everyone who has supported the event so far and here’s to another great day.”

The Alice House Hospice Golf Day is the brainchild of locally based financial adviser Harrison Smith, with support from Paul Fraser, of Rephrase PR & Media Services, and Mark Davies, of Hartlepool Golf Club.

Sponsorship opportunities are still available for individual holes at £100, and the Hospice is also seeking prize donations for the event.

Alice House Hospice provides compassionate care and support to individuals and families affected by life-limiting illnesses or bereavement in Hartlepool, Tees Valley and East Durham.

The Hospice relies heavily on community support to raise the over £7,000 needed every day to fund its vital services.

*Those interested in supporting the event are encouraged to contact [email protected]