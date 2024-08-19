‘You, Me & COPD’ roadshow arrives in Hartlepool

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Chiesi UK & Ireland, in association with the UK’s leading lung charity Asthma + Lung UK, are bringing the You, Me & COPD roadshow to Hartlepool with a mobile hub coming to Tesco Hartlepool Extra, Belle Vue Way Hartlepool, TS25 1UP on the 30th and 31st August 2024.

The You, Me & COPD roadshow will provide a space for people with COPD and their loved ones, and anyone interested in learning more about COPD, to access information and support.

According to reports, Hartlepool faces a higher rate of COPD than the national average for England. Recent Chiesi survey data revealed that COPD patients in four high-prevalence regions revealed that over half of respondents had felt hesitant to ask for more information about their COPD because of fear of judgement or discrimination (52%). Furthermore, 61.5% of respondents had experienced being unable to take part in social activities as a result of their condition.

Speaking about the roadshow, Ralph Blom, General Manager, Chiesi UK & Ireland said, “Following the positive feedback that we received from last year’s roadshow, we are proud to support those affected by COPD by bringing You, Me & COPD to towns and cities across the country for a second year running."

Entrance to the You, Me and COPD mobile hub

He continues, "Alongside Asthma + Lung UK, we aim to provide COPD patients and their families with the resources, information, and community support they need to live well with, and better understand and manage, their condition."

When visiting the bespoke mobile hub, people living with COPD and their friends and family members are able to access information, support and speak to healthcare professionals such as nurses and pharmacists onsite about the condition without judgement. A local healthcare professional will also be on-site, alongside a representative from Asthma + Lung UK, to share information on local COPD support services and direct patients to safe spaces beyond the mobile hub.

Dr Andy Whittamore, clinical lead at Asthma + Lung UK, said: “If you are in the Hartlepool area living with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), drop into the You, Me and COPD Roadshow if you can. It’s worrying to see the results of Chiesi’s survey showing the negative impact COPD has on people’s ability to take part in social activities, which are such an important part of our lives. At the COPD hub, you’ll be able to talk in confidence to an Asthma + Lung UK healthcare advisor, who will be able to give you advice and tips on ways to best manage and live well with your condition. At Asthma + Lung UK we’re proud to be part of this important initiative, which has already helped so many people living with COPD.”

Anyone affected by COPD can visit the You, Me & COPD roadshow at Tesco Hartlepool Extra, Belle Vue Way Hartlepool, TS25 1UP on 30th and 31st August 2024. For more information about the roadshow, please visit www.youmeandcopd.co.uk.