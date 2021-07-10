Can Oatesy the lamb make it a hat-trick of wins with prediction for England v Italy match?

Oatesy the lamb, who lives at Tweddle Chilcren’s Animal Farm, in Blackhall, is predicting a win for England in the final of the Euros on Sunday night.

Named after Hartlepool United’s recently departed top scorer, she tucked into her favourite feed from a bowl marked “win” when two were place in front of her.

With a big spring in her step, she completely ignored the bowl marked “lose” and millions of England fans up and down the country will be hoping she is right.

Oatsey the lamb makes her prediction for the England final by eating from the 'Win' bowl of food. Picture by FRANK REID

Oatesy – who is always the first farm animal to sense when it is meal time – has a good track record recently after previously correctly predicting a win for Hartlepool in their play-off final three weeks ago when they went on to beat Torquay after penalties.

And she also got right the outcome of last weekend’s Euros quarter final match between England and Ukraine with the Three Lions notching up a comfortable 4-0 victory.

Farm hand Steven Barnes said: “She seems to be getting them right.”

Tweddle Farm owner Denise Wayman added: “She’s done it for Hartlepool and the England Ukraine match and she got that right.”

Lauren Francis with Oatesy the lamb sporting is Hartlepool scarf for his first prediction. Picture by FRANK REID

Like most of the nation, everyone at the farm is willing on England to win their first big tournament since the World Cup in 1966.

Denise added: “We’re very excited for it. I’ve ordered England shirts for all the staff to wear on Saturday and Sunday.

"I think the result will be 2-1 to England after 90 minutes. I really hope it doesn’t go to extra time.”

Commenting on Oatesy’s psychic powers when she was asked to decide the Hartlepool play-off final, farm hand Lauren Francis said: “I think animals know better than we do.”

Oatesy is one of six spring lambs at the children’s farm which is also home to a wide variety of friendly animals including pigs, goats, rabbits, birds and more.

Managers hope to restart their popular sheep races for visitors in July.

Tweddle Farm, on Fillpoke Lane, is open daily from 10am to 5pm and attractions also tractor rides, soft play and crazy golf.

For more information, go to tweddlefarm.co.uk