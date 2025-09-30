Slow Horses will shortly be back with a brand new episode on Apple TV 📺

Slow Horses will continue on Apple TV Plus.

Sir Gary Oldman leads the cast of the spy drama.

But when can you expect the latest episode?

It is almost time for Slow Horses to return for another week. The fifth season of the hit spy drama is finally here.

Sir Gary Oldman returns as Jackson Lamb, the leader of the titular rag-tag team of espionage agents. New faces have also been added to the cast this time around.

But when exactly can you tune in to the latest episode? Here’s all you need to know:

What time is Slow Horses series 5 episode 2 out?

Slow Horses is set for another two season at least following the premiere of season five. | Apple TV+

The Apple TV spy thriller will be released weekly on Wednesdays. The first episode came out last week (September 24) with the second due to arrive tomorrow (October 1).

Episodes in season five will come out at 8am British time, each Wednesday. For viewers in America they will be out at 12am PT/ 3am ET and across the channel in Europe, it will be available from 9am CEST on Wednesdays.

Slow Horses is expected to continue through to Wednesday, October 29.

Who is in the cast of Slow Horses season 5?

Apple TV has confirmed the cast for the upcoming series of Slow Horses. It includes plenty of familiar faces:

Sir Gary Oldman - Jackson Lamb

Jack Lowden - River Cartwright

Kristin Scott Thomas - Diana Taverner

Saskia Reeves - Catherine Standish

Rosalind Eleazar - Louisa Guy

Christopher Chung - Roddy Ho

Aimee-Ffion Edwards - Shirley Dander

Kadiff Kirwan - Marcus Longridge

Jonathan Pryce - David Cartwright

Hugo Weaving - Frank Harkness

Joanna Scanlan - Moira Tregorian

James Callis - Claude Whelan

Tom Brooke - J.K. Coe

Naomi Wirthner - Molly Duran

Tom Wozniczka - Patrice

Kiran Sonia Sawar - Giti Rahman

Which book is Slow Horses season 5 based on?

Each season of the Apple TV+ spy thriller has been based on one book in Mick Herron’s novel series. It has been confirmed that the latest incarnation of the show will adapt the fifth book - London Rules.

The synopsis for the book, via Amazon, reads: “At Regent's Park, the Intelligence Service HQ, new First Desk Claude Whelan is learning the job the hard way.

“Tasked with protecting a beleaguered Prime Minister, he's facing attack from all directions: from the showboating MP who orchestrated the Brexit vote, and now has his sights set on Number Ten; from the showboat's wife, a tabloid columnist, who's crucifying Whelan in print; and especially from his own deputy, Lady Di Taverner, who's alert for Claude's every stumble. Meanwhile, the country's being rocked by an apparently random string of terror attacks.

“Over at Slough House, the last stop for washed up spies, the crew are struggling with personal problems: repressed grief, various addictions, retail paralysis, and the nagging suspicion that their newest colleague is a psychopath. But collectively, they're about to rediscover their greatest strength - making a bad situation much, much worse.”

Will Slow Horses be back for season 6?

Apple TV has already announced not just a sixth series of the hit spy thriller, but a seventh one as well. So there will be at least two more seasons to look forward to.

Mick Herron has just released the ninth book in the Slough House series - entitled Clown Town. It means there is plenty of material left to be adapted.

If you love TV, check out our Screen Babble podcast to get the latest in TV and film.