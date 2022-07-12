11 pictures as more than 300 pupils from across the region perform a musical at Durham Cathedral

The Footsteps into Paradise performance was organised by Bishop Chadwick Catholic Education Trust as pupils aged between eight and 18 took to the stage this afternoon, July 12.

Performances continue tomorrow, July 13 as part of a long-term curriculum project which hopes to demonstrate how young people can adapt to any situations they may face and continue to feel inspired and engaged with learning.

Through music, dance and visual arts, Footsteps into Paradise celebrates heroes from across the North East and is inspired by the story of Jarrow boy.

Brendan Tapping, CEO at Bishop Chadwick Catholic Trust, said: “The pandemic showed us all how, more than ever, schools provide a vital link in uniting local communities, especially during difficult times.

“We started the Journeys of Hope project at the very beginning of the pandemic as we wanted pupils to understand how working together and reacting to challenging situations as positively as possible can develop great personal qualities such as resilience, spirit and aspiration.

“The performances were absolutely fantastic and a credit not only to the pupils who represented their school but to the teachers and support staff who have continued to nurture and develop children despite the odds being stacked against them for a long period of time.”

1. Journeys of Hope project A total of 330 school children performed in The Footsteps into Paradise.

2. Singing The performances were part of a long-term curriculum project that unites schools and their 10,000 pupils within Bishop Chadwick Catholic Education Trust along with local communities through highly creative and visual arts.

3. Lights, camera, action! The performance also looked at current events, putting a spotlight on the challenges everyone faced during the pandemic and the issues of loneliness and anxiety.

4. Musical Local performer Mike Mcgrother was the Creative Director of Journeys of Hope, who has been involved with schools for many years.