Year 11 pupils from Dene Academy, in Peterlee, celebrated the end of their exams and their secondary school journey with a glamorous ball held at Ramside Hall Hotel, near Durham City.

Head of school Danielle Dakers said: “As we bid farewell to our Year 11 cohort, we extend our heartfelt best wishes for their future endeavours.

“Their prom was a well-earned celebration of the dedication and resilience they demonstrated throughout their studies.

“We hope they carry forward the values instilled at Dene Academy and look back on their time with us with pride.”

Travelling in style Thomas Buckley-Wood arrived on the back of his uncle Adam Slater's motorbike

Ready to party Natasha Maitland is ready to party.

Four friends Sarah Olapeju, Niamh Gibson, Ella Sadler, and Krista Walker

Prom night Maisie Jones-Strong has her picture taken.