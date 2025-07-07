Dene Academy held its 2025 prom night at Ramside Hall.placeholder image
Dene Academy held its 2025 prom night at Ramside Hall.

12 memorable photos from Peterlee Dene Academy's 2025 prom night at Ramside Hall

By Gavin Ledwith
Published 7th Jul 2025, 16:05 BST
Updated 7th Jul 2025, 16:17 BST
Crowns and gowns marked the end of five years of study for pupils at their eagerly-awaited prom night.

Year 11 pupils from Dene Academy, in Peterlee, celebrated the end of their exams and their secondary school journey with a glamorous ball held at Ramside Hall Hotel, near Durham City.

Head of school Danielle Dakers said: “As we bid farewell to our Year 11 cohort, we extend our heartfelt best wishes for their future endeavours.

“Their prom was a well-earned celebration of the dedication and resilience they demonstrated throughout their studies.

“We hope they carry forward the values instilled at Dene Academy and look back on their time with us with pride.”

Thomas Buckley-Wood arrived on the back of his uncle Adam Slater's motorbike

1. Travelling in style

Thomas Buckley-Wood arrived on the back of his uncle Adam Slater's motorbike Photo: Chris Barron

Photo Sales
Natasha Maitland is ready to party.

2. Ready to party

Natasha Maitland is ready to party. Photo: Chris Barron

Photo Sales
Sarah Olapeju, Niamh Gibson, Ella Sadler, and Krista Walker

3. Four friends

Sarah Olapeju, Niamh Gibson, Ella Sadler, and Krista Walker Photo: Chris Barron

Photo Sales
Maisie Jones-Strong has her picture taken.

4. Prom night

Maisie Jones-Strong has her picture taken. Photo: Chris Barron

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Peterlee
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice