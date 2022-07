Students with special needs created a host of imaginative outfits from all kinds of recycled materials and showed them off in a Trashion Show.

It was the academy’s third such event and went down a storm.

This year’s theme was the Queen’s Jubillee and made for some impressive creations on the catwalk.

Scroll through to see a number of students who took part.

Gowns and crowns This Catcote Academy student looked a fine figure in the Trashion Show.

Catwalk queen The event was inspired by the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Recycling star This student used recycled Diet Coke cans to create an impressive outfit.

Strutting his stuff A colourful and patriotic outfit.