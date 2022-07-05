17 Tun-derful pictures from High Tunstall College of Science's prom night

On Tuesday, July 5, it was the turn of Year 11 leavers at High Tunstall College of Science to get dressed up for their big night out. The Mail was invited to Wynyard Hall to picture the scene. Photos by Frank Reid. WE WILL BE PUBLISHING MORE PICTURES ON WEDNESDAY.
1. Snap happy
Two students pose for our camera. Picture by FRANK REID
Photo: Frank Reid
2. Having a ball
Another student gets ready to party.
Photo: Frank Reid
3. Girl power
The lads don't get a look in in this photo.
Photo: Frank Reid
4. Boy wonders
Now it is the turn of the lads to hog the limelight.
Photo: Frank Reid