High Tunstall College of Science held its prom at Wynyard Hall on July 5. Picture by FRANK REID

17 Tun-derful pictures from High Tunstall College of Science's prom night

School prom season is continuing in colourful fashion in Hartlepool this week.

By Gavin Ledwith
Tuesday, 5th July 2022, 8:20 pm
Updated Tuesday, 5th July 2022, 9:01 pm

On Tuesday, July 5, it was the turn of Year 11 leavers at High Tunstall College of Science to get dressed up for their big night out. The Mail was invited to Wynyard Hall to picture the scene. Photos by Frank Reid. WE WILL BE PUBLISHING MORE PICTURES ON WEDNESDAY.

1. Snap happy

Two students pose for our camera. Picture by FRANK REID

Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales

2. Having a ball

Another student gets ready to party.

Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales

3. Girl power

The lads don't get a look in in this photo.

Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales

4. Boy wonders

Now it is the turn of the lads to hog the limelight.

Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Hartlepool
Next Page
Page 1 of 5