20 Tun-derful photos as Hartlepool's High Tunstall College of Science celebrates its prom night

By Gavin Ledwith
Published 2nd Jul 2025, 21:39 BST
Updated 2nd Jul 2025, 22:23 BST
Hartlepool’s summer prom season continued with High Tunstall College of Science pupils enjoying their big night out.

Here are just some of our pictures from the school ball on Wednesday, July 2, at Hardwick Hall, in Sedgefield.

We will be publishing even more photographs from the prom on Thursday.

Friends at the High Tunstall prom.

1. Friends together

Friends at the High Tunstall prom. Photo: Other 3rd Party

Two friends pose for a picture.

2. What a night

Two friends pose for a picture. Photo: Other 3rd Party

Lucas Hauxwell and William Trattles with an amazing papaya McLaren car.

3. In the shades

Lucas Hauxwell and William Trattles with an amazing papaya McLaren car. Photo: Other 3rd Party

Turning up in a Porsche is a great start to your prom.

4. So stylish

Turning up in a Porsche is a great start to your prom. Photo: Other 3rd Party

