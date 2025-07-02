Here are just some of our pictures from the school ball on Wednesday, July 2, at Hardwick Hall, in Sedgefield.
We will be publishing even more photographs from the prom on Thursday.
1 / 5
Here are just some of our pictures from the school ball on Wednesday, July 2, at Hardwick Hall, in Sedgefield.
We will be publishing even more photographs from the prom on Thursday.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.