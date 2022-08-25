22 pictures from GCSE results day 2022 in Hartlepool and East Durham
It was a day of relief and celebration for students, teachers and families as hundreds of youngsters across Hartlepool and East Durham got their GCSE results.
They were the first pupils to sit exams in two years due to Covid but many were affected by the pandemic which included learning online for periods.
But the hard work paid off for the vast majority with some impressive and well-deserved results across the board.
Scroll on for a selection of pictures of happy teenagers from our schools after opening their results.
Page 1 of 6