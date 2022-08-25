News you can trust since 1877
Students across Hartlepool and East Durham have been celebrating their GCSE grades on 2022's results day.

22 pictures from GCSE results day 2022 in Hartlepool and East Durham

It was a day of relief and celebration for students, teachers and families as hundreds of youngsters across Hartlepool and East Durham got their GCSE results.

By Mark Payne
Thursday, 25th August 2022, 4:43 pm
Updated Thursday, 25th August 2022, 4:57 pm

They were the first pupils to sit exams in two years due to Covid but many were affected by the pandemic which included learning online for periods.

But the hard work paid off for the vast majority with some impressive and well-deserved results across the board.

Scroll on for a selection of pictures of happy teenagers from our schools after opening their results.

1. Family pride

Chloe Carr shares her GCSE results with members of her family at Wellfield School. Picture by FRANK REID

Photo: Frank Reid

2. Cassie Gray proudly displays her GCSE results at High Tunstall

Cassie Gray proudly displays her GCSE results at High Tunstall College of Science.

Photo: Frank Reid

3. Well done

Two pupils celebrate their GCSE results with English Martyrs headteacher Sarah Crawshaw.

Photo: English Martyrs

4. Success for Jessica and Hollie

St Hild's School pupils Jessica Donnelly (left) and Hollie Whyte.

Photo: UGC

