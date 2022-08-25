22 pictures from GCSE results day 2022 in Hartlepool and East Durham

They were the first pupils to sit exams in two years due to Covid but many were affected by the pandemic which included learning online for periods.

But the hard work paid off for the vast majority with some impressive and well-deserved results across the board.

Scroll on for a selection of pictures of happy teenagers from our schools after opening their results.

1. Family pride Chloe Carr shares her GCSE results with members of her family at Wellfield School. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

2. Cassie Gray proudly displays her GCSE results at High Tunstall Cassie Gray proudly displays her GCSE results at High Tunstall College of Science. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

3. Well done Two pupils celebrate their GCSE results with English Martyrs headteacher Sarah Crawshaw. Photo: English Martyrs Photo Sales

4. Success for Jessica and Hollie St Hild's School pupils Jessica Donnelly (left) and Hollie Whyte. Photo: UGC Photo Sales