23 pictures of High Tunstall College of Science on their first day in new £18 million building
High Tunstall College of Science celebrated moving into their brand new £18 million building this week after three years of work.
Sunday, 10th November 2019, 8:00 am
The new building on Elwick Road replaces the secondary school’s original teaching blocks that had barely changed since High Tunstall opened almost 50 years ago.
It has been designed with the school’s strong focus on Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths (STEM) subjects in mind.
Take a tour of the plush new facility here with a selection of pictures captured by Mail photographer Frank Reid on their first day.