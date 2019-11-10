High Tunstall College of Science Headteacher Mark Tilling photographed with Head Boy Basil Almashharwi and Head Girl Elina Robson. Picture by FRANK REID

23 pictures of High Tunstall College of Science on their first day in new £18 million building

High Tunstall College of Science celebrated moving into their brand new £18 million building this week after three years of work.

The new building on Elwick Road replaces the secondary school’s original teaching blocks that had barely changed since High Tunstall opened almost 50 years ago.

It has been designed with the school’s strong focus on Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths (STEM) subjects in mind.

Take a tour of the plush new facility here with a selection of pictures captured by Mail photographer Frank Reid on their first day.

1. Imposing entrance

The view of the new building from the main entrance.

2. The Heart of the building

The new building is designed around a central open area called 'the heart'

3. Badge of honour

High Tunstall College of Science's familiar badge on the outside of the new building. Picture by FRANK REID

4. Rolling out the red carpet

Pupils arrive in the new building. Picture by FRANK REID

