Just some of the Year 6 pupils preparing to leave Hartlepool primary schools in the summer of 2025.

25 class pictures of Year 6 pupils saying goodbye to their Hartlepool primary schools in 2025

By Gavin Ledwith
Published 10th Jul 2025, 12:01 BST
Hundreds of Hartlepool primary school pupils are preparing to say an emotional goodbye shortly as they prepare to join “big school”.

Our thanks to all the primary schools who responded to our request to send us their Year 6 leavers’ photographs.

We hope these pictures will provide happy memories in years to come.

Barnard Grove Primary School class 10.

1. Barnard Grove Primary School

Barnard Grove Primary School class 10. Photo: Other 3rd Party

Barnard Grove Primary School class 9.

2. Barnard Grove Primary School

Barnard Grove Primary School class 9. Photo: Other 3rd Party

Barnard Grove Primary School class 11.

3. Barnard Grove Primary School

Barnard Grove Primary School class 11. Photo: Other 3rd Party

Clavering Primary School Year 6 pupils.

4. Clavering Primary School

Clavering Primary School Year 6 pupils. Photo: Other 3rd Party

