Just three of our pictures from Manor Community Academy's Year 11 prom on July 13.

29 fabulous photos as Hartlepool prom season continues with Manor Community Academy's big night

Hartlepool’s Year 11 prom season has continued with Manor Community Academy’s big night.
By Gavin Ledwith
Published 13th Jul 2023, 21:05 BST
Updated 13th Jul 2023, 22:46 BST

Mail audio visual editor Frank Reid was invited to take these fabulous photos on Thursday, July 13, at Hardwick Hall, in Sedgefield.

Alexander Jones, Bailey Thornhill, Jacob Turner, Adam Stanley and Jake McCarroll at Manor Community Academy's prom. Picture by FRANK REID

1. Looking cool

Alexander Jones, Bailey Thornhill, Jacob Turner, Adam Stanley and Jake McCarroll at Manor Community Academy's prom. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid

Jacob Turner looking cool at the Manor prom at Hardwick Hall. Picture by FRANK REID.

2. Glass act

Jacob Turner looking cool at the Manor prom at Hardwick Hall. Picture by FRANK REID. Photo: Frank Reid

Ruby Coleman and Poppy Watson at Manor Community Academy's prom at Hardwick Hall. Picture by FRANK REID

3. What a night

Ruby Coleman and Poppy Watson at Manor Community Academy's prom at Hardwick Hall. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid

Tia Skelton at Manor Community Academy's prom.

4. Manor Community Academy prom

Tia Skelton at Manor Community Academy's prom. Photo: Frank Reid

