29 fabulous photos as Hartlepool prom season continues with Manor Community Academy's big night

Hartlepool’s Year 11 prom season has continued with Manor Community Academy’s big night.
Mail audio visual editor Frank Reid was invited to take these fabulous photos on Thursday, July 13, at Hardwick Hall, in Sedgefield.
1. Looking cool
Alexander Jones, Bailey Thornhill, Jacob Turner, Adam Stanley and Jake McCarroll at Manor Community Academy's prom. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid
2. Glass act
Jacob Turner looking cool at the Manor prom at Hardwick Hall. Picture by FRANK REID. Photo: Frank Reid
3. What a night
Ruby Coleman and Poppy Watson at Manor Community Academy's prom at Hardwick Hall. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid
4. Manor Community Academy prom
Tia Skelton at Manor Community Academy's prom. Photo: Frank Reid