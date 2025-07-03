Thanks to everyone who sent us their photographs from Dyke House Academy's 2025 prom.placeholder image
Thanks to everyone who sent us their photographs from Dyke House Academy's 2025 prom.

33 fabulous photos as Hartlepool's Dyke House Academy celebrates its 2025 prom at Wynyard Hall

By Gavin Ledwith
Published 3rd Jul 2025, 09:04 BST
Updated 3rd Jul 2025, 12:24 BST
Pupils looked back on five years at senior school as they celebrated their big prom night.

Our thanks to everyone who sent us their photographs of Year 11 leavers from Dyke House Academy, in Hartlepool, enjoying their evening at Wynyard Hall.

Thanks to Nicole Peckett for this photo.

1. Hitching a ride

Thanks to Nicole Peckett for this photo. Photo: Other 3rd Party

Photo Sales
Scarlett Swift enjoys her big night.

2. Lovely night

Scarlett Swift enjoys her big night. Photo: Other 3rd Party

Photo Sales
Claire Relton kindly sent us this photo.

3. Ready to party

Claire Relton kindly sent us this photo. Photo: Other 3rd Party

Photo Sales
Gill Armes sent us this picture.

4. Proud moment

Gill Armes sent us this picture. Photo: Other 3rd Party

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 9
Next Page
Related topics:Hartlepool
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice