A group of schools across Hartlepool, Teesside and County Durham have welcomed 40 new staff during a special event.

Barnard Grove, Brougham, West Park and West View primary schools are all part of Ad Astra Academy Trust, which has a total of 10 primary schools under its umbrella and is one of the area’s biggest employers with 525 members of staff.

The trust was formed in 2015 and over the last nine years has grown and now provides education for over 3,500 pupils.

The event was for staff who have joined the trust in the last twelve months.

Trust chief executive Andy Brown, front centre, with some of the staff who have recently joined Ad Astra Academy Trust.

Speaking at the event, Andy Brown, the chief executive officer of Ad Astra, said: “It is important that we formally welcome you all into the trust at an event like this.

“It gives me an opportunity to emphasise how much we value our staff, and it gives you the chance to meet other staff members and find out a little bit more about Ad Astra Academy Trust.

“As a trust we continue to develop and evolve as an organisation and listening to our staff is a key part of this process.

“We are one big family at Ad Astra. You will have good days and challenging days, but we all support one another.

"Staff are central to everything we do to ensure that our children get off to the best possible start in life.”

Chantele Dawes recently joined West View Primary School as a nursery teaching assistant after working for the previous 18 years in childcare.

Chantele, whose children attended the school, said: “West View has always been my passion as I have seen it grow from a deprived school to the school it is today.

"I know a lot of the families; it is a wonderful school, and I cried down the phone when I was told that I had got the job.”