Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Students from English Martyrs Sixth Form College are looking forward to exciting futures after making the grade in their A-Levels.

Youngsters arrived bright and early on Thursday morning at the Catcote Road college to learn their results.

Many are off to good universities to study a range of subjects while others are entering the world of work through apprenticeships.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was a clean sweep for hard-working Ryan Duong, 18, from Bishop Cuthbert, Hartlepool, who earned A* in computer science, maths and physics.

English Martyrs student Ryan Duong smiles as he reads his A-level results. Picture by FRANK REID

He is going to Newcastle University to study Computer Science.

Ryan said: “I’m very happy. I needed B, B, C to go to Newcastle and just wanted to get that, but when I saw these grades I was over the moon.”

High achieving Elliott Maher, 18, from Billingham, was also delighted with his results.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He got an A* in law and an Extended Project Qualification (EPQ), plus A in history and French.

A-level results day at English Martyrs Sixth Form College, Hartlepool. Picture by FRANK REID

Elliott, who is off to Northumbria University to study teaching, said: “I was really nervous. I haven’t slept for weeks.

"But it’s all over now.”

There was tears of joy from Gracie Young, 18, from Bishop Cuthbert, after getting As in maths and French and a B for history.

She said: “I cried when I got my results.” Gracie is going to Newcastle University to study politics and economics, adding: “I’m so excited.”

English Martyrs saw a 100% pass rate in 31 subjects.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Director of sixth form Leah Henderson said: "They are a fantastic group of students, they’ve done really well. Full credit to them and to the staff that have worked really hard for two years to fulfil their potential.”