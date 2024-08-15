A-Levels 2024: Hartlepool's English Martyrs Sixth Form hails 'fantastic' results
Youngsters arrived bright and early on Thursday morning at the Catcote Road college to learn their results.
Many are off to good universities to study a range of subjects while others are entering the world of work through apprenticeships.
It was a clean sweep for hard-working Ryan Duong, 18, from Bishop Cuthbert, Hartlepool, who earned A* in computer science, maths and physics.
He is going to Newcastle University to study Computer Science.
Ryan said: “I’m very happy. I needed B, B, C to go to Newcastle and just wanted to get that, but when I saw these grades I was over the moon.”
High achieving Elliott Maher, 18, from Billingham, was also delighted with his results.
He got an A* in law and an Extended Project Qualification (EPQ), plus A in history and French.
Elliott, who is off to Northumbria University to study teaching, said: “I was really nervous. I haven’t slept for weeks.
"But it’s all over now.”
There was tears of joy from Gracie Young, 18, from Bishop Cuthbert, after getting As in maths and French and a B for history.
She said: “I cried when I got my results.” Gracie is going to Newcastle University to study politics and economics, adding: “I’m so excited.”
English Martyrs saw a 100% pass rate in 31 subjects.
Director of sixth form Leah Henderson said: "They are a fantastic group of students, they’ve done really well. Full credit to them and to the staff that have worked really hard for two years to fulfil their potential.”
