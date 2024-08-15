Twenty-three students at Dyke House turned up to receive their results on Thursday, August 15. Do you recognise anyone?Twenty-three students at Dyke House turned up to receive their results on Thursday, August 15. Do you recognise anyone?
A-Levels 2024: Nine photos of happy sixth form students at Hartlepool's Dyke House Academy

By Madeleine Raine
Published 15th Aug 2024, 11:44 BST
Updated 15th Aug 2024, 12:13 BST
Students from Hartlepool celebrated receiving their A-Level results today.

Their wait is finally over as hundreds of teenagers across our area opened their results this morning and decided on their next steps.

Congratulations to everyone from the Hartlepool Mail. We hope you also enjoy this photo gallery.

Students celebrate their results at Dyke House.

1. Dyke House

Students celebrate their results at Dyke House. Photo: Dyke House

Happy smiles for students at Dyke House.

2. Dyke House

Happy smiles for students at Dyke House. Photo: Dyke House

Happy smiles for these students opening their results.

3. Dyke House

Happy smiles for these students opening their results. Photo: Dyke House

Well done to Dyke House's class of 2024.

4. Dyke House

Well done to Dyke House's class of 2024. Photo: Dyke House

