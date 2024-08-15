Their wait is finally over as hundreds of teenagers across our area opened their results this morning and decided on their next steps.
Congratulations to everyone from the Hartlepool Mail. We hope you also enjoy this photo gallery.
1 / 3
Their wait is finally over as hundreds of teenagers across our area opened their results this morning and decided on their next steps.
Congratulations to everyone from the Hartlepool Mail. We hope you also enjoy this photo gallery.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.