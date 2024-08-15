Thousands of pupils across the UK opened their results today. Do you recognise anyone here from Hartlepool Sixth Form College?Thousands of pupils across the UK opened their results today. Do you recognise anyone here from Hartlepool Sixth Form College?
A-Levels 2024: Nine photos of students celebrating their results at Hartlepool Sixth Form College

By Madeleine Raine
Published 15th Aug 2024, 12:14 BST
Updated 15th Aug 2024, 12:38 BST
Scores of students from Hartlepool celebrated their A-Level results today after a long summer.

Hundreds of teenagers across the town opened their results this morning and decided on what their next steps were going to be.

The Hartlepool Mail would like to say congratulations to everyone and good luck in the future.

Students at Hartlepool Sixth Form College are ecstatic with their results.

1. Hartlepool Sixth Form College

Students at Hartlepool Sixth Form College are ecstatic with their results. Photo: Frank Reid

Reece Garthwaite shows off his results.

2. Hartlepool Sixth Form College

Reece Garthwaite shows off his results. Photo: Frank Reid

Eve Dobing smiles with delight after reading her A-level results.

3. Hartlepool Sixth Form College

Eve Dobing smiles with delight after reading her A-level results. Photo: Frank Reid

Big smiles for Georgia Robson as she opens her results.

4. Hartlepool Sixth Form College

Big smiles for Georgia Robson as she opens her results. Photo: Frank Reid

