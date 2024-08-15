A-Levels 2024: Students at Peterlee's Byron Sixth Form College praised for 'amazing' grades
and live on Freeview channel 276
The proportion of candidates at St Bede’s Catholic School and Byron Sixth Form College, in Peterlee, who received A*-A was 27.9% while 45.9% received grades A*-B.
The college said: “This compares favourably with the national picture where 27.8% of A-level students in England received the top grades.”
Schools buildings were closed at the start of the academic year amid investigations into potentially-dangerous Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (RAAC).
Patrick Gilling, 18 from Wingate, achieved an A* in maths and two As in history and physics and is going to Durham University to study physics.
As he opened his results, Patrick said “ I’m delighted, I’ve finally got the results of all my hard work”.
Both Oliver Tudball, 18, from Wingate, who received three As, and Hugo Marshall, 18, from Seaham, who earned two As and a B, are going to the University of Sheffield to study aerospace engineering thanks to achieving excellent grades in chemistry, maths and physics.
Sophie Jubb,18, from Seaham, had a brilliant results day by achieving two A*s in English and psychology and an A in history to secure a place at University of Oxford to study history and English.
Sophie said: “I worked so hard for these, and I’m so proud of myself and all my friends.
“It was stressful changing our learning environment but we all worked so hard”.
There were also some exceptional performances in BTEC subjects with a number of distinction *s.
Headteacher Frances Cessford said: “Despite the challenging year marked by RAAC disruptions and other obstacles, students and staff demonstrated remarkable resilience and determination.
"Their hard work paid off, resulting in amazing A-Level results.
"Overcoming adversity, the dedication of both students and staff has been truly inspiring, proving that even in difficult times, success is possible through perseverance.
The school and sixth form college are part of Bishop Chadwick Catholic Education Trust.