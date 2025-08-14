A*/A success for Durham High School

Pupils at Durham High School were celebrating today (Thursday) after more than a third of A Level grades awarded were A*/A. The school also outperformed the North East average by 60 per cent, with an average of 36.5%. 84% of pupils achieved their Firm Choice University, and 100% achieved their chosen University courses.

The school, in Durham City, scored a 100 per cent pass rate with more than two thirds of grades being an A*- B (66.7pc), and almost 40% of girls achieving A*s. Many delighted pupils also received outstanding scores in their Extended Project Qualifications (EPQs), demonstrating their exceptional independent learning ability and readiness for beginning their chosen courses at university. In their EPQs, 81% of pupils got an A*/ A.

Among the students celebrating were Mio Shinohara, 18, of Peterlee, who secured three A*s in Fine Art, History and English Literature, and an A* in her EPQ. She will be heading to the University of Edinburgh to study Fine Art.

Mio said: “I’m very happy with my results and can’t believe it. I’m looking forward to going to Edinburgh.”

Pupils at Durham High School celebrating their outstanding A Level results.

Grace Tunstall, 18, of Houghton le Spring, was also celebrating today with an A* in Religious Education, two As in English Literature and Politics, and an A* in her EPQ which focused on law and media. Her grades have secured her a place at Queen’s University Belfast to study law.

Grace said: “I’m so shocked and couldn’t believe my results this morning. I really didn’t expect the grades, and I’m so proud of myself as I know I worked really hard for them. I’m also really grateful to the staff for their support over the years.”

Ellie Corbidge was also elated with her results, gaining an A in Business Studies, a B in Physical Education, and a C in Biology. Ellie, 18, of Houghton le Spring, will be heading to the University of Bath to study Health and Exercise Science this September.

Said Ellie: “I’m so happy with my grades and all of my hard work. I’ve had a really difficult year, so I’m especially proud of myself. I’ve loved being at Durham High and always being supported through tough times no matter what.”

Amy Bignell, 18, of County Durham, achieved an A* in History, an B in French, a C in Music, and an A in her EPQ. She is looking forward to taking a gap year to travel and volunteer before heading to Newcastle University to study a combined degree in History, French, and Music.

Said Amy: “I’m thrilled with my results and can’t believe my A* grade in History. I really wasn’t expecting it, so I’m absolutely over the moon and have loved having so much support from my teachers. I’m excited to start my gap year and then hopefully head to Newcastle. I lived in France before coming to Durham, so I’m very happy to be studying French at degree level.”

Alice Carter, 18, of County Durham, secured two As in History and French, a B in Classics, and an A* in her EPQ. She will be heading to Swansea University after a gap year.

Alice added: “I’m feeling very good about my grades and can’t wait to head to university. I’m especially proud of my EPQ grade, as my EPQ centred on how to write an interesting story as a writer, and I want to be an author in the future.”

Michelle Hill, Headmistress at Durham High School, said she was proud of every pupil, particularly as some had faced adversity this year as they balanced their studies with personal challenges.

“We’re proud of all the girls, not just for their results, but for the Durham High spirit they’ve adopted, nurturing and supporting each other with kindness. The individual support from our subject staff and our pastoral team has also been incredible as they’ve worked to support pupils and their families.”