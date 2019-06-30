Applications open for holiday hunger scheme in Hartlepool to feed needy children
Council bosses in Hartlepool are spending £25,000 in a bid to stop youngsters in Hartlepool going hungry during the school holidays.
Hartlepool Borough Council has announced that applications are now open for charities and community groups to apply for grants.
The Filling the Holiday Gap scheme is designed to take the place of the term-time free school meals which are received by many children in the town.
The scheme aims to provide funding to public sector and voluntary and community sector organisations and other charitable groups to help them ensure families they are working with don’t suffer acute food poverty during school holiday periods.
A total of £25,000 is being made available for the summer scheme.
The deadline for applications to be received is midday on Friday, July 5.
Organisations and groups interested in taking part in the scheme can find further details – including an application form – at www.hartlepool.gov.uk/fillingthegap2019
The summer scheme follows the success of several others which ran during the school holidays last summer, Christmas and Easter.
Coun Shane Moore, Leader of Hartlepool Borough Council and chair of the finance and policy committee, said: “Despite the continuing financial pressures which the council continues to face, I am delighted that we are once again making money available to support families in need.
“This will help ease the financial pressure often felt during school holiday breaks.”
Coun Leisa Smith, Hartlepool Borough Council’s chair of children’s and joint commissioning services committee, added: “The summer holiday break is a fantastic time for many families, but between childcare costs and the need to provide nutritious and healthy meals, for some parents it can be a time of real financial stress and worry.
“Local organisations use this funding to deliver fantastic schemes that ensure children who are at risk of acute food poverty can eat well and have fun during school holidays.”
She added: “We would encourage as many as possible to apply.”
