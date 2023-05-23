Arrangements for children with special needs in Hartlepool given highest grade by Ofsted

Oftsed and Care Quality Commission (CQC) inspectors gave the highest grade under the new SEND inspection framework following a visit between March 13 and March 17 of this year.

The report praised leaders for making a “significant investment in the educational psychology provision” for the area and integrating the physiotherapy and occupational therapy teams in Hartlepool.

It said: “Leaders, across education, health and social care, articulate their vision for children and young people with SEND well.

Councillor Jim Lindridge has said he is "delighted" with the outcome of the report.

"Leaders understand the issues facing families in the local area. They are committed to providing person-centred services to meet individual needs.”

Inspectors found that SEND children and young people are at the very centre of decision-making in Hartlepool and are able to make their voices and opinions heard.

The report also noted that effective early help intervention contributes to the early identification of children and young people’s needs and that there is access to a 24-hour support service and intensive home treatments for children and young people in mental health crisis.

Hartlepool Borough Council and NHS North East and North Cumbria Integrated Care Board (ICB) are jointly responsible for planning and commissioning services for children and young people with SEND.

Councillor Jim Lindridge, chair of Hartlepool Borough Council’s children’s services committee, said: “I am delighted that Ofsted has endorsed the work of the partnership which has the needs of children and young people with SEND and their families at its very heart.”

Recommendations included that rapid improvements continue to be made to the Education, Health and Care (EHC) Plan assessment and ensuring that plans to target the reduction in waiting times for speech and language and neurodevelopmental assessments contain accurate targets and ambitious timescales for improvement.

