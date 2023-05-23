News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Jet2, easyJet & Ryanair issue chickenpox warning
Rolf Harris: Convicted paedophile dies aged 93
Prince Harry loses bid to challenge decision over UK security plans
TikToker, 18, arrested over viral prank’ videos
Wilko could close stores as firm in early stages of major shake-up
35,000+ incidents of sexual violence recorded in NHS England 2017-2022

Arrangements for children with special needs in Hartlepool given highest grade by Ofsted

Inspectors have strongly praised the arrangements for children and young people with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) in Hartlepool.
By Pamela Bilalova
Published 23rd May 2023, 14:38 BST- 2 min read
Updated 23rd May 2023, 14:38 BST

Oftsed and Care Quality Commission (CQC) inspectors gave the highest grade under the new SEND inspection framework following a visit between March 13 and March 17 of this year.

The report praised leaders for making a “significant investment in the educational psychology provision” for the area and integrating the physiotherapy and occupational therapy teams in Hartlepool.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It said: “Leaders, across education, health and social care, articulate their vision for children and young people with SEND well.

Councillor Jim Lindridge has said he is "delighted" with the outcome of the report.Councillor Jim Lindridge has said he is "delighted" with the outcome of the report.
Councillor Jim Lindridge has said he is "delighted" with the outcome of the report.
Most Popular

"Leaders understand the issues facing families in the local area. They are committed to providing person-centred services to meet individual needs.”

Inspectors found that SEND children and young people are at the very centre of decision-making in Hartlepool and are able to make their voices and opinions heard.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The report also noted that effective early help intervention contributes to the early identification of children and young people’s needs and that there is access to a 24-hour support service and intensive home treatments for children and young people in mental health crisis.

Hartlepool Borough Council and NHS North East and North Cumbria Integrated Care Board (ICB) are jointly responsible for planning and commissioning services for children and young people with SEND.

Councillor Jim Lindridge, chair of Hartlepool Borough Council’s children’s services committee, said: “I am delighted that Ofsted has endorsed the work of the partnership which has the needs of children and young people with SEND and their families at its very heart.”

Recommendations included that rapid improvements continue to be made to the Education, Health and Care (EHC) Plan assessment and ensuring that plans to target the reduction in waiting times for speech and language and neurodevelopmental assessments contain accurate targets and ambitious timescales for improvement.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Dave Gallagher, executive area director for NHS North East and North Cumbria Integrated Care Board (ICB), said: "It's fantastic to see this great work recognised by the inspectors, but we know there is more we can do to give our children and young people the best possible start in life, so we are working together to continually improve the support we offer."

Read More
The Hartlepool school for excluded pupils rated Outstanding by Ofsted for giving...
Related topics:HartlepoolCQC