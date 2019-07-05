Art college students in Hartlepool celebrate their achievements at graduation ceremony
Church bells rang out as students from The Northern School of Art celebrated their achievements at graduation ceremonies.
The graduates emerged from Hartlepool’s historic art gallery after each event to the peel of bells and were met by an informal guard of honour and applause from their former lecturers.
A total of 126 of the school’s students received awards and four received Higher National Diploma awards.
The Northern School of Art is the only provider of specialist creative courses in the North East and students graduated in fine art, illustration, photography, textile and surface design, product and spatial design, costume design, film production, graphic design and production design for stage and screen.
Each of the ceremonies featured a keynote speech by fashion historian and broadcaster Amber Butchart.
Northern School of Art’s Principal, Martin Raby said: “Today is a very happy one for our new graduates and their loved ones and one which celebrates their wonderful achievements whilst studying with us.
“Many of these graduates have already secured employment in the creative sector or are moving on the post-graduate courses, continuing our outstanding record for graduate employability.”
He added: “Today is also a time to celebrate the special place Hartlepool has in the creative life of the country, and its contribution to the rapidly expanding creative industries which consistently outstrip the rest of the UK economy in terms of both value and employment growth.”
There were emotional scenes in Church Square.
Award-winning student Morgan Briggs, 20, graduated at the school with First Class Honours.
The former pupil at Bede Sixth Form College in Billingham graduated from the BA (Hons) Graphic Design course.
He said: “I came to the school as it was the right step for my career.”
Morgan was the winner of the School’s Dean Brodrick Memorial Award and recognised as ‘a student who has demonstrated commitment, innovation and great achievement throughout the Graphic Design programme’.
