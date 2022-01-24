Award-winning Hartlepool student has designs on success

Meg Campbell, 23, is one of five University of Sunderland students – along with Sally Fox, Hannah Garrett, Sara Heraoua and Madi Stoica – to have been named as Mike Davies Scholars 2021-2024.

Internationally renowned architect Mr Davies has been involved in projects such as the Pompidou Centre in Paris, Lloyd’s of London, the Millennium Dome and Heathrow Terminal 5 and known for his unique approach to urban design using the latest technology and scientific research as well as his distinctive red clothing.

Over the next three years the students will receive financial support and one-to-one mentoring.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland University's Mike Davies Scholars, from left, Meg Campbell, Sally Fox, Maddie Stoica, Hannah Garrett and Sara Heraoua

Meg, who is studying illustration and design, said: “I really want to learn from Mike Davies. I admire him and his work and he could help guide me in so many ways.”

Meg is hoping that - pandemic permitting – she will be able to interrail across Europe taking photos for her studies and visiting international art galleries.

She added: “Mike Davies seems like such a fantastic person to know and learn from, and the funding is a good way to invest in equipment and experiences that would aid me for years to come.”

Sara Heraoua, 19, from Sunderland, is in the first year of her illustration and design degree.

Mike Davies. Picture: DAVID WOOD

She says: “I am passionate about art and the mentoring and finance would be such a great help in my studies. I am also really looking forward to meeting Mike as he is such an inspiring man.

“I hope to gain some insight into how to turn your ideas and plans into reality. I am so grateful to have been chosen for this scholarship.”

Professor Kevin Petrie, head of the School of Art and Design at the university, said: “It was a great privilege to be involved in the selection our new Mike Davies Scholars and see their passion to use creativity to make the world a better place.