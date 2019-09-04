We have been loving your back to school pictures.

Back to school: Picture special as Hartlepool children start new term

It's been an emotional couple of days across the town as thousands of children across the Hartlepool area return to school after the summer break.

By Debra Fox
Wednesday, 04 September, 2019, 10:17

And proud parents, grandparents, aunties, uncles and friends were there to capture all of the action on camera! They are proud as punch, and they could not resist sharing some pictures with us! Here are some of the back to school photographs we have been sent so far – we will add as many as we can as they continue to come in.

1. Cheeky chaps

Lincoln and Leyland get ready for their returns to school and nursery.

Photo: Janine Keers

Copyright:

Buy photo

2. All grown up

Amie Boylan on her first day at senior school.

Photo: Leigh Watson

Copyright:

Buy photo

3. Waving them off

First day in Year 1 for Lucas James.

Photo: Megan James

Copyright:

Buy photo

4. Big smiles

Kai Leighton on his first day of Reception.

Photo: Kai Leighton

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 6